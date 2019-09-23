Asia Pacific shares trade mixed as investors watch US-China trade developments

Shares in Asia Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade as investors watch for developments on the U.S.-China trade front.

South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.2% in early trade, with shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics declining 0.2%.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.52% as the sectors advanced.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index shed 0.05%.

Markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a holiday.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, is set to price its Budweiser IPO in Hong Kong on Monday. It is the firm's second attempt at doing so after halting an earlier attempt at going public.