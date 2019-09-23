Germany's $59 billion climate change package isn't enough, analyst says

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Participants in the Fridays For Future movement protest during a nationwide climate change action day on September 20, 2019 in Berlin, Germany.

Germany's 54 billion euro ($59 billion) plan to reduce carbon emissions is too small to make a difference, an analyst told CNBC Monday.

The German government announced Friday it plans to tackle climate change with the introduction of a carbon price on transport and buildings, bigger incentives for buying electric cars, higher duties on domestic flights, as well as other measures. The climate package includes extra spending and tax subsidies totalling 54 billion euros between 2020 and 2023. The package, revealed ahead of a climate summit in New York this week, aims to show a commitment to greener policies while also offering a boost to a flagging German economy.

Despite the headline-grabbing figure, Berlin is already being criticized for not being ambitious enough.

"It's a really small package," Silke Kruger, co-head of investment banking at Berenberg, told CNBC Monday.

"The amount, 54 billion, sounds not too small but it's over many, many years," Krüger told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche.

The government funding is set to be allocated from next year until 2023, rising from 9 billion euros in 2020 to 16.5 billion euros in its last year. Furthermore, it is budget neutral — meaning the German government has said it won't take on new debt to implement the climate package.

"On the short term, I think this won't change too much. Middle-to-long-term, it could be quite impactful and could help us as well," Kruger added.