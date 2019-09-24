Watch: Trump delivers address at the UN General Assembly

More than half of the super-rich around the world are already preparing for a recession.Marketsread more
[The stream is slated to start at 10:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
President Donald Trump is set to address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday with a speech expected to focus on his administration's pressure campaign against Iran.
Trump was also expected to discuss economic issues in the speech, his third from the marble-backed stage of the U.N. at the annual gathering of world leaders.
U.S. leaders have blamed Tehran for the missile attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia earlier this month — an accusation Iran has denied.
On Monday, three of America's European allies — Britain, France and Germany — followed suit, singling out Iran for the attacks and calling for new talks on the nation's nuclear and missile programs. All three allies had previously voiced support for the Iran nuclear deal, brokered during President Barack Obama's tenure, which Trump abandoned.
The new international pressure on Iran comes days after Trump slapped new sanctions on the oil-rich Middle Eastern nation's central bank, adding to penalties already in place.
At his first day of meetings at the assembly on Monday, Trump said that "a lot of things are happening with respect to Iran," adding that "I'll be discussing it a little bit tomorrow."
Trump's trade war with China, meanwhile, was sending mixed signals. Both sides have taken some steps in recent weeks to ease tensions, while tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of each country's imports remain in place and more are set to kick in before the end of the year.
Members of a Chinese trade delegation canceled a scheduled tour of U.S. farms last week, CNBC reported — news that clearly surprised Trump when he heard it from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the U.N. on Monday.