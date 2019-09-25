Asia markets trade lower amid US political uncertainty

Asia markets traded lower Wednesday morning as investors watch for developments in the United States after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.57% in early trade as shares of index heavyweights Softbank Group and Fanuc fell 2.11% and 1.74%, respectively. The Topix index also declined 0.48%.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi shed 0.54%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also declined 0.7%.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.19% lower.

Pelosi announced the inquiry after huddling with key House committee chairs, the Democratic leadership team and finally her entire caucus. She has long called impeachment "divisive" as her party tries not to rile up Republican voters ahead of a 2020 election where the Democrats hope to keep their House majority and deny Trump a second term as president.

Tuesday's announcement came following reports about a call Trump had earlier this year with Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump allegedly pressured him to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden's family. For his part, Trump said on Tuesday he would release the full transcript of the controversial call.