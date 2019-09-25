Asia markets trade lower amid US political uncertainty

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into Trump amid alleged...

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.

Politicsread more

S&P 500 drops the most in a month on Trump impeachment concerns

Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.

US Marketsread more

Trump authorizes release of transcript of Ukraine call that...

Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.

Politicsread more

T-Mobile's John Legere would be a good fit as new WeWork CEO,...

"I think he shouldn't, but I think he would" take the job, management specialist Jeffrey Sonnenfeld says.

Technologyread more

Trump slams Pelosi impeachment probe: 'PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!'

Trump, in a string of at least five tweets, called the move "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" and shared a video slamming impeachment as Democrats' "sole focus."

Politicsread more

Disney's Iger says he left Apple's board because 'our paths were...

Iger says he left Apple because the companies are increasingly coming into conflict as Apple creates television shows and movies for its own streaming video service.

Technologyread more

Iran's Rouhani calls US the 'supporter of terrorism' in the...

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the United States the "supporter of terrorism" in the Middle East and downplayed Tehran's role in the recent Saudi oil facility attacks...

Defenseread more

Investor and Dem megadonor Alan Patricof decides to back Joe...

"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."

2020 Electionsread more

Stock futures steady after Pelosi launches Trump impeachment...

Stocks were set for a muted open after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will launch a formal impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump.

Investingread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Worries about President Donald Trump's political future weighed on stocks.

Marketsread more

Bitcoin crashes 15% to below $8,000 for first time since June

Bitcoin crashed 15% to its lowest level since mid-June.

Bitcoinread more

Here's what it would take to impeach President Trump

The blueprint for impeachment is laid out in the United States Constitution in Article II, Section IV. The clause says that a president can be removed from office following...

Politicsread more
Asia Markets

Asia markets trade lower amid US political uncertainty

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Asia markets traded lower Wednesday morning as investors watch for developments in the United States after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
  • Tuesday's announcement came following reports about a call Trump had earlier this year with Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelensky
  • Meanwhile, interest rate decisions are expected from the central banks in New Zealand and Thailand on Wednesday.

Asia markets traded lower Wednesday morning as investors watch for developments in the United States after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.57% in early trade as shares of index heavyweights Softbank Group and Fanuc fell 2.11% and 1.74%, respectively. The Topix index also declined 0.48%.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi shed 0.54%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also declined 0.7%.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.19% lower.

Pelosi announced the inquiry after huddling with key House committee chairs, the Democratic leadership team and finally her entire caucus. She has long called impeachment "divisive" as her party tries not to rile up Republican voters ahead of a 2020 election where the Democrats hope to keep their House majority and deny Trump a second term as president.

Tuesday's announcement came following reports about a call Trump had earlier this year with Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump allegedly pressured him to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden's family. For his part, Trump said on Tuesday he would release the full transcript of the controversial call.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

The move also triggered a sell-off in U.S. equities: The S&P 500 saw its largest one-day drop since August 23, falling 0.8% to close at 2,966.60. The Nasdaq Composite also had its worst day in a month, ending its trading day lower by 1.5% at 7,993.63. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 142.22 points at 26,807.77.

As of Tuesday evening stateside, futures pointed to a muted open for stocks on Wall Street at Wednesday's open.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 98.388 after slipping from levels around 98.700 yesterday.

Elsewhere, on the trade front, Trump said Tuesday that he will not accept a ""bad deal" with Beijing, ahead of negotiations between the two largest economies of the world that are set to happen in the coming weeks. The U.S. and China since last year have applied tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods, which has roiled global markets, created uncertainty and dampened economic growth outlooks around the world.

Meanwhile, interest rate decisions are expected from the central banks in New Zealand and Thailand on Wednesday.

Currencies and oil

The Japanese yen, often viewed as a safe-haven currency in times of uncertainty, traded at 107.10 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 107.5 in the previous session.

The Australian dollar was at $0.6796 after rising from levels below $0.678 yesterday.

Oil prices declined Wednesday morning during Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures slipping 0.9% to $62.53 per barrel. The U.S. crude futures contract also shed 0.79% to $56.84 per barrel.

What's on tap:

  • New Zealand: Reserve Bank of New Zealand official cash rate decision at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN
  • Thailand: Bank of Thailand Monetary Policy Committee meeting and decision at 3:00 p.m. HK/SIN
  • Hong Kong: Shanghai Henlius Biotech debuts on HKEX

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.