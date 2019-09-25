Ex-HHS chief: I'm troubled by the Marlboro maker owning so much of vaping leader Juul

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry could mire Trump's trade initiatives, including talks with China and the USMCA, investment firms warn.Marketsread more
The company unveiled several new Echo devices, alongside new Alexa capabilities, at its annual hardware event on Wednesday.Technologyread more
Trump said he doesn't "know if Nancy Pelosi's going to have any time to sign" the key trade agreement known as the USMCA.Marketsread more
CEO turnover hit an all-time record high in August and September is looking to be no different.Marketsread more
During a visit to a GM plant in Detroit, Bernie Sanders condemned the automaker and other large corporations for their business practices, specifically calling out executive...Autosread more
The Universal Postal Union agreed to a compromise Wednesday that would allow the United States to set its own inbound postage rates and remain within the organization the...Politicsread more
Facebook on Wednesday announced Horizon, a virtual world experience that will launch for Oculus headsets in 2020.Technologyread more
Some traders are voicing skepticism over the validity of the president's claims about making progress in trade negotiations with China.Marketsread more
E-cigarette makers are "using exactly the same techniques that tobacco companies used in the early days to market to kids, to be cool to kids," says Kathleen Sebelius.Health and Scienceread more
"It's probably a risky territory to wade into, but we're always looking at it. We look carefully every time this happens," co-founder Joey Zwillinger says.Retailread more
The Food and Drug Administration has asked the Drug Enforcement Administration to assist in its investigation of a vaping illness that's caused hundreds of people to fall ill...Health and Scienceread more
Kathleen Sebelius, former Health and Human Services secretary, told CNBC on Wednesday that she's concerned about Marlboro-maker Altria having a large stake in e-cigarette leader Juul.
"Altria made their money and staked their company on selling legal products, but products that we knew if you used them exactly as directed, they would kill you," said Sebelius, who led HHS during Barack Obama's presidency.
Since launching in 2015, Juul has come to dominate the e-cigarette industry with roughly 40% of the market. It got so big that Altria, the top U.S. cigarette company, invested $12.8 billion last year for a 35% stake.
However, along the way, Juul's e-cigarettes, particularly its flavored nicotine products, became popular among young people, fueling what government regulators are calling a teen vaping epidemic. The FDA is currently finalizing its guidance to remove all nontobacco flavors of e-cigarettes, including mint and menthol, from the market within 30 days. Some state and local governments are starting the removal process too.
E-cigarette makers are "using exactly the same techniques that tobacco companies used in the early days to market to kids, to be cool to kids," Sebelius added. "That's a very dangerous public health path for us to go down again."
The "perfect storm" of two crises are colliding, said Sebelius, referring to the surge in teen e-cigarette use and a vaping lung disease that's made hundreds of people sick and killed nine.
"We have a new product in the market that is addictive. We don't really know how much harm it's going to do. We don't really know what it's going to do to kids," said Sebelius, also formerly the governor of Kansas.
At the Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Altria Chairman and CEO Howard Willard said, "This is a pivotal moment for the industry and strong leadership and action are urgently needed."
Willard's comments follow a major shake-up at Juul, which announced Wednesday morning that Kevin Burns resigned as CEO, and that he's being replace by former Altria executive K.C. Crosthwaite.
Earlier this month, federal health officials accused Juul of illegally advertising its nicotine pods as a safer alternative to regular cigarettes.
While some research does support the idea that vaping can help adults quit smoking, Sebelius said that if Juul wants to market itself as a safer alternative it needs to prove "smoking cessation efficacy."