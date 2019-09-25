Facebook exec says the company's smart glasses will help people 'connect with other humans'

Facebook's head of consumer devices said on Wednesday that the company's augmented-reality smart glasses will stand out in the market by connecting people with one another.

In an interview from the Oculus Connect 6 Conference in San Jose, California, Andrew "Boz" Bosworth compared Facebook's new offerings to what rivals are doing in the AR and virtual reality market.

"We're very much focused on how can this machine be used to connect with other humans, whereas a lot of other companies are much more focused on just what the machine itself is," Bosworth, Facebook's vice president of AR/VR, told CNBC's Josh Lipton.

Bosworth also spoke on stage at the conference on Wednesday. He told attendees that Facebook is working on AR glasses and already has a few prototypes, but the devices are still a few years out. CNBC reported last week that Facebook is partnering with Ray-Ban maker Luxottica to develop AR smart glasses in hopes of having a product ready for consumers between 2023 and 2025.

Several tech companies are going after the nascent smart glasses market. Amazon announced the Echo Frames on Wednesday, and there are already smart glasses and headsets available from Microsoft, Snap and Magic Leap. Bosworth said he's not concerned.

"As long as people are exploring this technology, we probably all benefit from it," he said. "Getting consumers used to having these types of devices in their lives and building some expectations around how to manage privacy and how to manage data use on these devices, that's all going to help the entire industry."

