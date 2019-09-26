Philip Morris CEO says vaping crisis is 'very emotional' and will result in tightly regulated market

Philip Morris International CEO André Calantzopoulos said the vaping health crisis sweeping across the

U.S. right now is highly emotional and will result in a tightly regulated market within the next two to three years.

"It is a very emotional issue as we know because it involves use by teenagers and vaping and this should be the priority by everybody to address because this is a serious issue," he told CNBC's David Faber in an interview Thursday. By the end of 2021 or 2022 "we will see a highly regulated market in terms of product, marketing and other restrictions."

He avoided saying whether the surge in regulatory scrutiny and investigations into market leader Juul played a factor in the company's decision to abandon merger talks with Altria, which owns a 35% stake in the vaping company. Health officials across the globe are banning fruit-flavored nicotine pods from the market amid a surge in teen use and public health crisis.