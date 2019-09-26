Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Facebook, Square, Micron, Beyond Meat & more

Skip Navigation
Peloton slides after opening below IPO price in market debut

The stock listing comes during a tough couple of months for hotly watched and unprofitable IPOs.

Wall Street donors warn Democrats: We may back Trump if you...

In recent interviews of big-money Democratic donors, CNBC has found this opinion is becoming widely shared as Warren surges against Joe Biden.

Pelosi on Trump whistleblower complaint: 'This is a cover-up'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.

CDC says vaping lung cases surge 52% in the last week to 805 with...

The tally of illnesses and fatalities has dramatically risen over the last week when the CDC confirmed 530 probable cases and seven deaths.

Senate passes short-term funding bill to dodge government...

The continuing resolution funds the government through Nov. 21, setting up another potential showdown over spending just a week before Thanksgiving.

Acting intel chief Maguire won't say if Trump talked to him about...

Joseph Maguire's demurral came during testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, days after President Donald Trump's suspected effort to get Ukraine to damage Joe...

The fall TV season starts this week. Here are the shows that are...

Long-running programs like "Modern Family," "Criminal Minds" and "Homeland" will close out their stories in the coming months, so too will shorter-lived shows like "The Good...

Stocks fall, led by chip stocks on trade-war concerns

Stocks fell as traders monitored the latest trade developments and assessed a whistleblower complaint against President Trump.

China says it has bought a 'considerable' amount of US...

China says it has purchased a "considerable" amount of U.S. soybeans and pork ahead of the next round of trade talks in Washington.

Dunkin' sued for cyberattacks resulting in tens of thousands of...

In 2015, hackers accessed money stored on Dunkin' value cards of nearly 20,000 customers who created accounts through Dunkin's website and mobile apps.

Trump warns again that the stock market would crash if he is...

"Do you think it was luck that got us to the best Stock Market and Economy in our history. It wasn't," President Donald Trump tweets.

Trump whistleblower bombshells: An alleged cover-up and a secret...

The whistleblower says senior White House officials intervened to "lock down" records of the call with Zelensky.

Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Facebook, Square, Micron, Beyond Meat & more

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg walks past members of the news media as he enters the office of U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) while meeting with lawmakers to discuss "future internet regulation on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 19, 2019.
Joshua Roberts | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Facebook – Shares of the social media company fell 2.5% as the Department of Justice is reportedly planning to launch an anti-trust investigation into Facebook. This would be the fourth antitrust probe into Facebook, as the company is currently facing probes from the Federal Trade Commission, the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, and a group of state attorneys general.

Square – Shares of payments company Square rose 3.6% following an upgrade to outperform from market perform from Wells Fargo. The firm said Square's underlying performance remains strong, investor sentiment is overly negative and close to inflecting, and valuation is more attractive than it has been for some time.

Micron – Shares of chip stock Micron slumped 1.5% after Bloomberg News reported, citing a source, that the U.S. is unlikely to extend a temporary waiver that allows U.S. companies to sell supplies to Huawei, a Chinese telecommunications giant.

Beyond Meat – Beyond Meat shares rallied 10% in midday trading Thursday after global fast food giant McDonald's announced plans to try plant-based burgers in Canada. The 12-week trial will begin Sept. 30 and be marketed as the P.L.T., short for plant, lettuce and tomato. Beyond Meat is up over 500% since its initial public offering in May, when it priced at $25.

Peloton – Although volatile, shares of Peloton fell 5% on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq. The fitness company priced its IPO at $29 per share on Wednesday and opened at $27 per share on Thursday. Peloton makes cycles and treadmills equipped with screens for users to join live and recorded fitness classes remotely.

Boston Beer — Shares of Boston Beer climbed more than 3% after an analyst at BMO Capital Markets upgraded the beer maker to outperform from market perform. The analyst said the Samuel Adams beer maker could see 80% growth in 2020.

Whirlpool — The home appliances maker rose more than 3% after an analyst at J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral, citing an "inexpensive" valuation and stabilizing steel prices.

AbbVie – The biopharmaceutical company's shares rose 2.2% after Citi upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. Citi said it expects AbbVie to "extract significant shareholder value from Allergan's franchises," as well as see better than expected revenue from its Skyrizi and Rinvoq lines.

– CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald, Fred Imbert, Yun Li and Tom Franck contributed to this report.