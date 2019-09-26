Watch: Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before Congress as whistleblower complaint clouds Trump's presidency

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The House released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint that has embroiled President Donald Trump in an impeachment inquiry.Politicsread more
The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint.Politicsread more
Stocks are shrugging it off, but an impeachment of President Trump could impact other events for markets, like the trade war and election.Market Insiderread more
Peloton's CEO speaks to CNBC ahead of its stock market debut.IPOsread more
U.S. business investment contracted more sharply that previously estimated in the second quarter and corporate profit growth was tepid.Economyread more
McDonald's will test a new "plant, lettuce and tomato" sandwich using Beyond Meat's patties in 28 restaurants next week.Food & Beverageread more
Technology, consumer discretionary and financial stocks look most attractive to Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo's Investment Institute, as stocks...Trading Nationread more
GDP among U.S. Latinos increased to $2.3 trillion in 2017, up from $1.7 trillion in 2010, the study finds.Economyread more
Rite Aid's stock surged in pre-market trading Thursday after reporting better-than-expected earnings under new CEO Heyward Donigan.Health and Scienceread more
A top tech analyst says Apple isn't a compelling service-based investment when compared to peers like Facebook or Alphabet.Investingread more
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before Congress on Thursday about a whistleblower complaint that has engulfed President Donald Trump's presidency in turmoil.
The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a redacted version of the complaint. The document describes "information from multiple U.S. Government officials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.
