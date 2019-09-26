Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

Even after falling in its stock market debut on Thursday, Peloton still trades at a steep premium to Fitbit, GoPro and Sonos.Technologyread more
In recent interviews of big-money Democratic donors, CNBC has found this opinion is becoming widely shared as Warren surges against Joe Biden.2020 Electionsread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.Politicsread more
The Pentagon announced that the U.S. will send a Patriot missile battery, radars and roughly 200 support personnel to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the attacks on its oil...Defenseread more
Delta Air Lines is buying a 20% stake in LATAM, Latin America's largest airline, as the Atlanta-based carrier aggressively pursues exposure to international markets.Airlinesread more
Tesla Smart Summon, in the new Version 10 software update, will let customers who have the Full Self-Driving Capability or Enhanced Autopilot summon their cars as long as...Technologyread more
The stock listing comes during a tough couple of months for hotly watched and unprofitable IPOs.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Snap's Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman spoke about Snapchat's ability to help publisher reach individuals who aren't watching linear television.Technologyread more
Interactive Brokers announced a new product that will provide commission-free trades.Marketsread more
Investors grappled with worries over U.S.-China trade relations and the mounting pressure by Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump.Marketsread more
Peloton is worth $19 a share at most, according to Wall Street's valuation guru.Marketsread more
The Dow fell 79 points, or 0.29%, to 26,891.12. The S&P 500 slid 0.24% to close at 2,977.62. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6% to 8,030.66. Thursday's meandering came as investors grappled with worries over U.S.-China trade relations and the mounting pressure by Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump. The S&P 500 is on pace for its second-straight weekly drop, down 0.4% this week.
Stocks fell because a Bloomberg News report said the U.S. is not likely to renew waivers for U.S. companies to sell supplies to Chinese telecom giant Huawei. The report, which cites an official, raised concern that both countries could struggle to reach a trade deal when they meet in Washington next month.
Meanwhile, the release of a whistleblower complaint against Trump added to fears about the possibility of impeachment. In the complaint, the whistleblower said Trump used his office to solicit interference from a foreign country ahead of the 2020 election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the situation a "cover-up." This comes a day after the administration released a memo of a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Shares of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet helped drag down the broader market. Facebook and Amazon slid over 1% while Netflix fell 0.5% and Alphabet declined by 0.29%.
Wall Street will look at personal income and spending numbers on Friday alongside consumer sentiment data. Read more about it here.