5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be representing the delegation from Beijing, sources told CNBC.
Meal delivery service DoorDash said there was a data breach and information related to 4.9 million customers, delivery executives and restaurants may have been leaked.
Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon,takes over at Wells Fargo as CEO and president on Oct. 21.
Canada has been caught between its two largest trading partners as the U.S. and China remain locked in a trade war that's lasted more than a year.
Japan Airlines has introduced a new feature on its booking system to tell passengers where young children will be seated during their flight.
Global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor Group Holdings abandoned its IPO plans Thursday due to weak stock market demand.
U.S. stock futures indicate a nearly 100-point advance for the Dow at Friday's open on Wall Street.
Amid regional tensions, China is quickly becoming a major arms dealer, supplementing its existing position as a top defense spender.
The impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump could turn into a big risk for House Democrats, especially if it gets drawn out, experts told CNBC.
GM has reinstated health care for its striking 48,000 United Auto Workers members as the two sides continue negotiations to reach a tentative deal to end the work stoppage,...
U.S. stock futures were indicating a nearly 100-point rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which would erase the weekly losses for blue chips if it were to hold through the close of trading. However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq appear likely to post declines for the second straight week, unless the market were to really take off.
Wells Fargo on Friday named Charles Scharf as its new chief executive officer and president, effective Oct. 21. Shares of Wells Fargo were moving higher in premarket trading. Scharf was chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon. BNY Mellon shares were under pressure. Scharf replaces former Tim Sloan at Wells Fargo, who resigned as CEO in March. The scandal-plagued bank has struggled for months to find a candidate willing to take the top position.
Shares of Micron Technology were losing about 6% in the premarket after the chipmaker issued an earnings warning, saying it's "mindful" of economic and trade uncertainty. In its fiscal fourth quarter, Micron reported better-than-expected profit and revenue.
Perhaps there will be some trade certainty soon. Talks between the U.S. and China set to resume Oct. 10-11 in Washington, three people close to the situation told CNBC. But heading into next month's negotiations, President Donald Trump reaffirmed in Tuesday's U.N. speech that he won't accept a "bad deal" with China.
Some Democratic donors on Wall Street and in Big Business have told CNBC they are preparing to sit out the presidential fundraising cycle, or even back Trump, if Sen. Elizabeth Warren were to win the party's nomination. Warren, an outspoken critic of big banks and corporations, has been gaining momentum against Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, who was Barack Obama's vice president.
In a surprise move, Hollywood talent agency Endeavor pulled its IPO just before it was set to price, signaling a possibly softer market for other initial offerings, after a disappointing debut by Peloton Interactive on Thursday. WeWork delayed its IPO last week. Peloton's 11% tumble on its debut was the second worst of the year for an IPO after SmileDirectClub's 27.5% first-day plunge.
