US futures point to a lower open on Wall Street

Amid regional tensions, China is quickly becoming a major arms dealer, supplementing its existing position as a top defense spender.Defenseread more
The impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump could turn into a big risk for House Democrats, especially if it gets drawn out, experts told CNBC.Politicsread more
Canada has been caught between its two largest trading partners as the U.S. and China remain locked in a trade war that's lasted more than a year.World Politicsread more
Fintech partnerships give banks the chance to experiment without creating costly in-house projects.Technologyread more
Trump administration officials have said they expected the talks with Beijing, which stalled out earlier this year amid disputes over a possible trade deal, to resume next...Politicsread more
Even after falling in its stock market debut on Thursday, Peloton still trades at a steep premium to Fitbit, GoPro and Sonos.Technologyread more
In recent interviews of big-money Democratic donors, CNBC has found this opinion is becoming widely shared as Warren surges against Joe Biden.2020 Electionsread more
In a surprising move, Endeavor pulled its IPO just before it was set to price, signaling a softer market for other initial offerings.Market Insiderread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.Politicsread more
The New York-based company, which started in its current form in 2015, is one of a series of health-technology start-ups that sells health and technology services to large...Technologyread more
Just two days after Adam Neumann's exit at WeWork, the company's new CEOs are taking significant steps to trim the fat in the hopes that it will help it get back on track for...Technologyread more
U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Friday morning.
At around 01:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 32 points, indicating a negative open of more than 7 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both also lower.
Wall Street ended Thursday on a lower note as traders dealt with developments on the trade front and with a whistleblower complaint against President Trump.
On the U.S.-China trade front, the two delegations are set to resume talks on October 10 in Washington D.C., CNBC reported citing three sources. The two countries have entered a tit-for-tat tariff war since 2018 and their trade talks aim to resolve their differences over trade.
Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the house of representatives, said that the White House tried to "cover up" the President's call with his Ukrainian counterpart. Such call has sparked an impeachment inquiry among delegates at the House, but this process has always to be approved by the Senate, a chamber where the Republican Party has the majority of the seats.
On the data front, there will be durable goods, personal income, consumer spending and core PCE (a measure of inflation) numbers out at 08:30 a.m. ET.
There are no major corporate earnings planned for Friday.