Asia stocks poised for mixed open; trade talks set to resume

Asia Pacific stocks were set to trade mixed on Monday as investors watch for developments on the U.S.-China trade front.
Futures pointed to a dip for Japanese shares at the open. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,985 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,970. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 22,048.24.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia were set to edge higher. The SPI futures contract was at 6,687.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,677.60.
Trade negotiations between the U.S. and China are set to resume on October 10 in Washington, D.C., three people close to the talks told CNBC on Thursday. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be representing the delegation from Beijing, one of the people told CNBC.
The latest development comes as Beijing and Washington remain locked in a tariff fight that has lasted for more than a year, rattled markets and clouding investor sentiment over the global economic outlook.
Meanwhile, shares of semiconductor companies in Asia will be watched today after Micron announced mixed first-quarter guidance and saw its stock drop as much as 7.75% in extended trade stateside.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 79.59 points to close at 26,891.12 while the S&P 500 shed 0.2% to finish its trading day at 2,977.62. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.6% lower at 8,030.66.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 99.132 after bouncing from levels below 99.0.
The Japanese yen traded at 107.82 per dollar after weakening from levels below 107.5 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6747 following a decline from levels above $0.678 seen earlier in the trading week.
What's on tap:
— CNBC's Kevin Breuninger and Kayla Tausche contributed to this report.