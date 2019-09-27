Asia stocks poised for mixed open; trade talks set to resume

Asia Pacific stocks were set to trade mixed on Monday as investors watch for developments on the U.S.-China trade front.

Futures pointed to a dip for Japanese shares at the open. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,985 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,970. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 22,048.24.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were set to edge higher. The SPI futures contract was at 6,687.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,677.60.