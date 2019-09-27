Markets
A cybersecurity chief's 8 tips on how to protect yourself online as data breaches continue

Delivery start-up Doordash became the latest company to announce a security breach on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Near 5 million customers and restaurants and delivery executives had data compromised in the hack, (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Smith Collection/Gado | Archive Photos | Getty Images
Encryption is viewed by many as "bulletproof" technology to protect data from cyberthieves. Organizations swear by it, and consumers feel overly confident knowing that their recent transactions and personal data are encrypted. Despite the confidence around this "go to" technology, time has shown that encryption is just not enough. In fact, it's failing us.

High-profile data breaches, including Thursday's DoorDash breach, continue. While the details of the Doordash incident — which included the last four digits of payment cards for some consumers, as well as names, emails, delivery addresses and phone numbers — require further analysis, other recent corporate hacks shows us that encryption either did absolutely nothing to prevent hackers from infiltrating systems or, worse, helped disguise cybercriminals while wreaking havoc in organizations' systems.

Doordash is just the latest in a string of cybersecurity incidents affecting hundreds of millions of consumers. In September 2017 Equifax announced a data breach that exposed the personal information of 147 million people. During the incident, an attacker was able to crack into Equifax's system in mid-May and hide within encrypted traffic until the end of July — more than two months without anyone noticing.

In November 2018, Marriott disclosed a data breach that affected 327 million customers, which in my opinion was based on a false sense of security in encryption. Hackers had been hiding in Marriott's system since July 2014, gaining access to a whopping 25.6 million passport numbers in the breach, of which 5.25 million were unencrypted. While it seemed Marriott believed encryption would save the day, the technology was ultimately implemented incorrectly, leaving the organization blindsided during the breach.

"Most organizations today invest in encryption due to regulatory mandates yet they fail to understand that encryption is not 'bullet-proof' — rather, it should be viewed as a steel tunnel with two locked doors on either end. The keys for these doors can and will be stolen."

Most organizations today invest in encryption due to regulatory mandates, yet they fail to understand that encryption is not "bulletproof" — rather, it should be viewed as a steel tunnel with two locked doors on either end. The keys for these doors can and will be stolen. It's a basic defense that protects data while in transit or at rest, but it shouldn't be the only thing protecting our medical records, credit scores, bank statements and other digital documents that only we — and the vendor we choose and trust — should be allowed to see.

Think of a criminal breaking into a home. A basic lock on the front door alone won't stop them from accessing what's inside. Instead, they look for alternative routes — side doors, open windows, garages or even try a skeleton key on the front door. Mistakes are made in not protecting the master keys. The cybercrime wave of 2019 is flourishing due to the misconception that encryption is foolproof.

CNBC Investigates: The hacking threat hiding in plain sight   

Unfortunately, we as consumers don't have much control over the types of security defenses vendors are using. It's a flawed trust system where we can assume organizations have multilayered defenses, beyond just encryption, that will keep hackers at bay. One can guess that large, well-known entities have better protection controls (and a higher cybersecurity budget) than smaller vendors, but as we saw with recent breaches, this doesn't always mean tightened security. In addition, these large corporations are being targeted by elite hackers of the dark web, which marginalizes any proactive security posture.

When doing business online, there are a few best practices to implement to better protect your information. Make it a point to only share sensitive information if it's a reasonable request — for example, an online retail store shouldn't be asking you for passport details. If they are, it's a scam. When inputting personal details, ensure the website has "https:" in its web addresses, as the S stands for secure. You also may want to do some homework to ensure the vendor hasn't had any major security issues as of late and has been recognized for its security.

8 steps to save your online self

I also recommend limiting your exposure by taking these eight simple steps:

  1. Update all software every Tuesday night — this includes apps.
  2. Use security software on all devices.
  3. Use Firefox for your browser.
  4. Change your home router's password.
  5. Turn on firewall and use encryption.
  6. Use sentences rather than passwords.
  7. Never use public Wi-Fi or Bluetooth unless you use a VPN.
  8. Never use your debit card online.

We live in a world where most transactions are now done online. While we can take best practices to better protect our information and conduct a due diligence with online vendors, it's ultimately an organization's responsibility to realize that encryption alone is not the answer. It will eventually fail them, and in turn your digital identity will be victimized.

Choose who you do business with, based on the seriousness of their security programs, as today your physical safety is tied to your digital safety.

By Tom Kellermann, chief cybersecurity officer, Carbon Black, and a member of the CNBC Technology Executive Council

