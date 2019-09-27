Here's where you can retire nicely on just $30,000 a year ... outside the US

Skip Navigation
Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo names BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as...

Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, takes over at Wells Fargo as CEO and president on Oct. 21.

Banksread more

Consumers are really starting to worry about the trade war

U.S. consumers are getting increasingly anxious about the trade war with China despite a recent thaw in the tensions ahead of the trade talks next month.

Marketsread more

Oil slides after Iran claims US offered to remove sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Friday that the U.S. offered to remove all sanctions on Iran in exchange for negotiations.

Marketsread more

New orders for key US-made capital goods unexpectedly drop in...

Overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, rose 0.2% in August after surging 2.0% in the prior...

Economyread more

Trump says Iran wanted sanctions lifted, but he said 'NO!'

Trump on Friday denied the claim that the United States had offered to remove sanctions on Iran in exchange to begin negotiations.

Marketsread more

Fed's Quarles says economy is 'solid' despite uncertainty around...

The U.S. economy is doing well even as worries over the country's trade policy are hurting business investment, a top Fed official says.

The Fedread more

Cramer: New Wells Fargo CEO had turned down the job, but then...

The scandal-ridden bank says Scharf will assume the chief executive role, effective Oct. 21, ending months of searching for a new leader.

Investingread more

Prosecutors agree to pause in subpoena for Trump tax returns

Prosecutors will hold off enforcing the subpoena until two business days after the judge rules on whether to dismiss the case or by Oct. 7 — whichever comes sooner.

Politicsread more

Madewell faces competition in crowded denim space and growing...

If Madewell goes public in 2019, it would join denim companies Levi Strauss and Kontoor Brands, which includes Wrangler, Lee and Rock & Republic.

Retailread more

Boeing CEO to testify at House hearing on 737 Max crashes on Oct....

Boeing's CEO will testify before a House committee next month on the 737 Max, which has been grounded since two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

Sandberg in talks to testify on Facebook's cryptocurrency as soon...

Lawmakers have been skeptical of Facebook's plans to create a new cryptocurrency in the wake of privacy scandals.

Technologyread more

Micron shares drop as trade war diminishes its sales to Huawei

Micron said on Thursday that sales to Huawei "were down meaningfully from the levels we anticipated" before the trade war with China.

Technologyread more
Personal Finance

Here's where you can retire nicely on just $30,000 a year ... outside the US

Annie Nova@AnnieReporter
Key Points
  • More and more retirees are considering moving abroad.
  • Here are five places where the cost of living is low, really low. 
Getty Images

If you've been racking your brain about where to retire on a budget, it might be time to think outside the U.S.

A report by International Living, which publishes information about living abroad, lists destinations where you can coast on less than $30,000 a year.

To be sure, retiring in a new country will require studying up on the tax implications along with pulling off some other logistical maneuvering.

VIDEO2:5302:53
Places to retire
On the Money

But for many older Americans, the work will be well worth finding a new, affordable place to spend their golden years.

The average monthly Social Security check is $1,404, and more than 40% of single adults receive more than 90% of their income from that check, according to the government.

Here are the international cities where that check will go far, according to International Living.

1. Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica

Puerto Viejo in Limon, Costa Rica.
F.J. Jiménez | Moment | Getty Images

A couple can live comfortably in this town for just $2,025 a month, or $24,300 a year, according to International Living.

You'll find warm weather, beaches and Italian, Argentinian and French restaurants.

2. Lagos, Portugal

Praia Dona Ana, Lagos in the Portuguese Algarve.
Juampiter | Flickr Open | Getty Images

Couples can live in this town in southern Portugal for $2,080 a month, or $24,960 a year, according to International Living.

Lagos, with a year-round moderate climate, is great for retirees who want to live near the ocean. Transportation options abound and the city is fairly flat, making it great for walking, too.

3. Akumal, Mexico

The Akumal Caribbean beach in Riviera Maya.
jlazouphoto | iStock | Getty Images

Couples can retire in this tropical town for $2,240 a month, or $26,880 a year, according to International Living.

"Famously known for its spectacular clear bay filled with sea turtles, Akumal has matured from a secretive destination for divers to a growing tourist hotspot," the overseas retirement site says.

4. Volcan, Panama

A view of Volcan Baru.
Eddie Gerald | Moment Open | Getty Images

Volcan will cost couples around $1,500 a month, or $18,000 a year, to live.

The town is in the middle of a farming community in a valley, and has a population around 14,000. You'll need to speak some Spanish to be able to communicate with locals and do business, according to International Living.

5. Medellin, Colombia

The skyline of Medellin, Colombia at sunset
brendanvanson | iStock | Getty Images

Medellin is Colombia's second-largest city. A couple could live well here for $2,000 a month, or $24,000 a year.

The city is filled with more than 30 universities, as well as art and history museums and restaurants.

