Here's where you can retire nicely on just $30,000 a year ... outside the US

If you've been racking your brain about where to retire on a budget, it might be time to think outside the U.S.
A report by International Living, which publishes information about living abroad, lists destinations where you can coast on less than $30,000 a year.
To be sure, retiring in a new country will require studying up on the tax implications along with pulling off some other logistical maneuvering.
But for many older Americans, the work will be well worth finding a new, affordable place to spend their golden years.
The average monthly Social Security check is $1,404, and more than 40% of single adults receive more than 90% of their income from that check, according to the government.
Here are the international cities where that check will go far, according to International Living.
A couple can live comfortably in this town for just $2,025 a month, or $24,300 a year, according to International Living.
You'll find warm weather, beaches and Italian, Argentinian and French restaurants.
Couples can live in this town in southern Portugal for $2,080 a month, or $24,960 a year, according to International Living.
Lagos, with a year-round moderate climate, is great for retirees who want to live near the ocean. Transportation options abound and the city is fairly flat, making it great for walking, too.
Couples can retire in this tropical town for $2,240 a month, or $26,880 a year, according to International Living.
"Famously known for its spectacular clear bay filled with sea turtles, Akumal has matured from a secretive destination for divers to a growing tourist hotspot," the overseas retirement site says.
Volcan will cost couples around $1,500 a month, or $18,000 a year, to live.
The town is in the middle of a farming community in a valley, and has a population around 14,000. You'll need to speak some Spanish to be able to communicate with locals and do business, according to International Living.
Medellin is Colombia's second-largest city. A couple could live well here for $2,000 a month, or $24,000 a year.
The city is filled with more than 30 universities, as well as art and history museums and restaurants.
