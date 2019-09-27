Hong Kong braces for weekend of mass protests ahead of China's National Day

People demonstrate during a protest in Tung Chung station, in Hong Kong, China September 7, 2019. Anushree Fadnavis | Reuters

Hong Kong braces for another weekend of mass protests. Ahead of China's National Day, protesters are expected to march the streets on Sept. 28 to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the Umbrella Movement. The organizers posted online, that on Oct. 1 there will be "No National Day. But National Calamity March." Some have voiced concern that Beijing may deploy military troops to intervene in the city, but Kurt Tong, former U.S. consul general to Hong Kong, told CNBC, "I don't think Oct. 1 is going to be some magic day." "Beijing will continue to see Hong Kong as a problem but have it fundamentally addressed by the Hong Kong government and the Hong Kong people. Because that is the fundamental aspect of the 'one country, two systems' framework and Beijing stepping in more could make the situation even more difficult," Tong, now partner at The Asia Group, said on "Squawk Box."

In the last four months, protests have become increasingly violent. The city's underground rail system, the MTR, has been repeatedly disrupted. Protesters were seen throwing molotov cocktails at local police stations. The police have often deployed several tear gas on the demonstrators. Clashes between protesters and the police have resulted in injuries on both sides. The turmoil was sparked by a now withdrawn bill that would have enabled extraditions to mainland China from Hong Kong. Joshua Wong, the secretary general of pro-democracy advocacy organization, Demosisto, told CNBC on Friday that "vandalism or force has been used by protester...is targeted the communist regime." "We are just demanding the fundamental rights that Beijing promised in the Sino-British declaration, which means free election." But Tong, a former U.S diplomat, said the ongoing protests have affected businesses and people's attitude toward the normally perceived safe city. Hong Kong — a former British colony, has cancelled celebratory events for China's 70th anniversary as protests continue. The city, under China's rule, operates under the "one country, two systems" principle that gives its citizens some legal and economic freedoms not given in mainland China.

Tong called that system a "difficult construct," explaining that "it creates anxiety on both the Beijing side as well as the Hong Kong side." Still, he said, "It's a good idea. It's a feasible idea ... I think it could function on many years to come."

Hong Kong's international position