Samsung's $2,000 folding phone launches after months of delays, but it might still be too delicate and break

Samsung's Galaxy Fold launches in the United States on Friday. It's available unlocked from select Samsung and Best Buy Stores and also from AT&T. The phone was supposed to be released back in April but was delayed while Samsung made fixes to the first version, which broke easily.

It's tough to recommend buying the Galaxy Fold, even after Samsung made improvements to keep it from breaking. The Fold now comes with plenty of warnings telling you to treat the device gently. But luxury product or not, you should expect to be able to use a phone like a phone, and a lot of Samsung's warnings include things many people end up doing to their phones on a daily basis. In fact, one early reviewer's device has already been damaged.

TechCrunch found this week that its new Galaxy Fold review unit broke after just a day, with damaged pixels under the primary folding display after what seems to be normal use. The site says it thinks it may have pushed the screen too hard, causing damage to it. Samsung has a reminder when you first turn on the Galaxy Fold that warns not to do this, which seems silly. You should be able to use normal force on any screen.

CNBC has the updated Galaxy Fold too, and it comes with a lot of paperwork and on-screen warnings that Samsung hopes will will make it harder for consumers to accidentally damage the phone. And you should pay attention, since it still seems like it can be broken a little too easily.

Here's a picture: