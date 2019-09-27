Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Micron, Wells Fargo, Box & more

The discussion is in its preliminary stages and nothing has been decided, CNBC's source says.Marketsread more
Recent highly publicized flops by supposedly disruptive companies could be painting an unpleasant picture ahead for innovation.Marketsread more
Barr is mentioned in an explosive whistleblower complaint accusing Trump of "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S....Politicsread more
Bitcoin has plunged more than 20% over seven days, hitting its lowest level since June.Bitcoinread more
Kevin Feige said, "[Spider-Man] also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you...Entertainmentread more
Morgan Stanley highlighted several challenges facing Waymo in its efforts to commercialize self-driving cars.Technologyread more
"Where's my Roy Cohn?" President Donald Trump has been quoted lamenting when faced with political and legal pressures. Cohn was at least the first of two personal lawyers for...Politicsread more
Rent the Runway isn't accepting any new subscribers or new event rentals at least until Oct. 15, as the clothing platform runs into a slew of inventory and supply chain...Retailread more
The tech company issued the statement after numerous people gathered outside the company's headquarters on Thursday to demand "justice for Qin."Technologyread more
The United Auto Workers' strike against GM will enter its third week barring any breakthroughs over the weekend, potentially causing additional ripple-effect layoffs and...Autosread more
According to the SEC, Fiat Chrysler from 2012 to 2016 issued monthly press releases about U.S. sales that falsely reported new vehicle sales and falsely touted a "streak" of...Autosread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday Friday:
Alibaba, JD, Baidu — Shares of Chinese companies include Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu plunged as much as 6% after reports the White House is considering ways to limit U.S. investments in China. The discussions, still in the preliminary stages, include possibly blocking all U.S. financial investments in Chinese companies, source told CNBC. Delisting Chinese companies from American stock exchanges would also be one of the options,
Wells Fargo — Shares of Wells Fargo jumped 4% after the bank named Charles Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, as its new chief executive officer and president. Scharf will be tasked with restoring credibility with customers, employees and regulators after the bank's fake accounts scandal claimed his predecessor, Tim Sloan.
Micron — Shares of the chipmaker dropped 10.3% after the company told shareholders that the trade war with China is hurting Micron's business with Chinese technology giant Huawei. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said that, unless restrictions on Huawei let up, the company's sales declines will worsen in the coming year.
Peloton — The fitness bicycle maker's stock remained under pressure on Friday, down 5.2%, after falling 11% in its Wall Street debut Thursday. That was the second-largest first-day drop for a so-called "unicorn" IPO this year.
Marathon Petroleum — Shares of Marathon Petroleum rose more than 3% in midday trading after The Wall Street Journal reported that large shareholders Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens are calling for the company to remove CEO Gary Heminger. The two also support a measure by noted activist investor Elliott Management to divided the company into three separate units.
Box — Box was downgraded to "underweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan Chase. The brokerage cited valuation concerns and intensifying competition for the cloud software company in deciding to cut its rating.
—CNBC's Yun Li and Michael Sheetz contributed to this report.