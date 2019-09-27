Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The discussion is in its preliminary stages and nothing has been decided, CNBC's source says.Marketsread more
In a letter to Pompeo, the heads of the House Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Intelligence committees requested documents relevant to Ukraine.
The whistleblower raised alarms about Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The complaint and a memorandum of that call have now been made public.
The third quarter wraps up in the week ahead with stocks just slightly higher, after a summer of zigzag moves.
Stocks fell on Friday after reports the White House is considering curbing U.S. investment in China.
As Boeing moves closer to applying for re-certification of the 737 Max, it's becoming clear the company has to prove that its redesigned flight system won't confuse pilots...
Bitcoin has plunged more than 20% over seven days, hitting its lowest level since June.
Barr is mentioned in an explosive whistleblower complaint accusing Trump of "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S....
Kevin Feige said, "[Spider-Man] also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you...
Morgan Stanley highlighted several challenges facing Waymo in its efforts to commercialize self-driving cars.
"I think it'd be valuable and great introduction in getting them interested in how that money will work for them over the long term," former NFL defensive end Patrick Kerney...
The Dow fell 70.87 points, or 0.3%, to 26,820.25. The S&P 500 slid 0.5% to close at 2961.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.1% to 7939.63. The S&P 500 ended the week down 1%, its second straight weekly decline.
U.S. equity markets reversed early gains and sank after reports that the White House is now considering limits to U.S. investment in China. Stocks with exposure to China including Boeing and Apple fell following the news of the administration's considerations, which if pursued could endanger billions of dollars in investments tied to major indexes and escalate the trade war. Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges dropped on fears they could be delisted, with shares of Alibaba losing 5%.
A person familiar with the deliberations told CNBC that a block of all U.S. financial investment in China was among the options under review, though cautioned that any such moves are in the early stages of discussion.
Chipmaker stocks sank on the week's final day of trading and contributed to a slump in the broader technology industry. Nvidia and Applied Materials both fell more than 3% while Micron, which announced weaker guidance on Thursday, dove 11%. Friday was Micron's worst day on Wall Street since June 2015.
With only one more trading day left in September, Wall Street will await more news on trade. Read more about what's ahead here.