Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Monday

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

White House deliberates block on all US investments in China

The discussion is in its preliminary stages and nothing has been decided, CNBC's source says.

Marketsread more

House panels subpoena Pompeo for documents related to Ukraine...

In a letter to Pompeo, the heads of the House Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Intelligence committees requested documents relevant to Ukraine.

Politicsread more

Trump whistleblower is a CIA employee who was detailed to the...

The whistleblower raised alarms about Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The complaint and a memorandum of that call have now been made public.

Politicsread more

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

The third quarter wraps up in the week ahead with stocks just slightly higher, after a summer of zigzag moves.

Market Insiderread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Stocks fell on Friday after reports the White House is considering curbing U.S. investment in China.

Marketsread more

Getting the 737 Max flying again will require Boeing to make it...

As Boeing moves closer to applying for re-certification of the 737 Max, it's becoming clear the company has to prove that its redesigned flight system won't confuse pilots...

Airlinesread more

Bitcoin nosedives 22% this week to its lowest level since June

Bitcoin has plunged more than 20% over seven days, hitting its lowest level since June.

Bitcoinread more

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Attorney General William Barr has...

Barr is mentioned in an explosive whistleblower complaint accusing Trump of "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S....

Politicsread more

Marvel's Kevin Feige teases more Sony crossovers as studios mend...

Kevin Feige said, "[Spider-Man] also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you...

Entertainmentread more

Alphabet's Waymo valuation cut 40% by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley highlighted several challenges facing Waymo in its efforts to commercialize self-driving cars.

Technologyread more

Former NFL player: College athletes should be paid — maybe...

"I think it'd be valuable and great introduction in getting them interested in how that money will work for them over the long term," former NFL defensive end Patrick Kerney...

Sportsread more

The problems with IPOs are changing the way people are looking at...

Recent highly publicized flops by supposedly disruptive companies could be painting an unpleasant picture ahead for innovation.

Marketsread more
Markets

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Monday

Yun Li@YunLi626
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, August 5, 2019.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Here are the most important things to know about Monday before you hit the door.

1. Crazy quarter ends

The third quarter winds down on Monday, concluding a volatile period of three months on Wall Street. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are set to finish the quarter up only slightly, rising 0.6% and 0.8% respectively through Friday's close but those modest figures do not tell the full story.

The Dow suffered its worst day of the year on Aug. 14 when the yield curve inverted. Big declines were seen throughout the month of August as President Donald Trump escalated his trade war with China.

For the month ahead, investors should be prepared for another bumpy ride as October has historically been the most volatile month, Goldman Sachs warned.

2. Key market faces big test

The repo market could face strong demand on Monday as banks pull back on lending to spruce up their balance sheets to closeout the quarter.

The Fed has used overnight and 14-day market operations to stabilize the repo market, used by financial institutions to fund themselves on a short term basis. The Fed was reacting to a sudden spike in rates Sept. 16 and 17, and it is under pressure to permanently resolve the issue, which seems to stem from a cash crunch in the overnight borrowing market, rather than a credit crisis.

There should also be high demand on Monday due to cash needed related to the settlement of $113 billion in Treasurys, auctioned Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

3. Trade war escalates

The World Trade Organization is set to approve a U.S. request to impose tariffs on billions of dollars of European goods, which will likely trigger retaliatory measures from the European Union.

Arbitrators from the WTO are meeting at 10.am. local time in Geneva on Monday to finalize a 15-year-old case brought by the United States. The EU is reportedly considering slapping tariffs on more than $4 billion of U.S. exports.

On the U.S.-China trade front, the White House is weighing some curbs on U.S. investments in China to protect U.S. investors from excessive risk due to lack of regulatory supervision. The news, which hit the stock market, came as the U.S. looks for additional levers of influence in trade talks, which resume on Oct. 10 in Washington.

Major events (all times ET):

9:25 a.m. Chicago PMI

10:30 a.m. Dallas Fed Manufacturing