Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Monday

Here are the most important things to know about Monday before you hit the door.

The third quarter winds down on Monday, concluding a volatile period of three months on Wall Street. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are set to finish the quarter up only slightly, rising 0.6% and 0.8% respectively through Friday's close but those modest figures do not tell the full story.

The Dow suffered its worst day of the year on Aug. 14 when the yield curve inverted. Big declines were seen throughout the month of August as President Donald Trump escalated his trade war with China.

For the month ahead, investors should be prepared for another bumpy ride as October has historically been the most volatile month, Goldman Sachs warned.