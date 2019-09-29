House Intel committee has reached an agreement for Trump-Ukraine whistleblower to testify 'very soon,' Schiff says

House Intel Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday that an agreement has been reached for the whistleblower at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump to testify before Congress.



In an interview on ABC's "This Week," Schiff said he expects the whistleblower to testify "very soon," but timing depends on when the director of National Intelligence completes the security clearance process for the individual's lawyers.



"We'll get the unfiltered testimony of that whistleblower," Schiff said.



The whistleblower filed a complaint expressing concern that Trump was "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election."

The redacted complaint, released by the House Intelligence Committee Thursday, details a July 25 call in which Trump asked Ukraine's president to "do us a favor" and investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter for corruption.

It's illegal under campaign finance law to solicit help from foreign nationals, foreign governments, foreign businesses or foreign political parties.

Trump froze nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine before the July 25 call, raising concerns that he was seeking a quid-pro-quo with Kiev, an allegation that the president and his supporters deny.



Trump said he froze the aid, which was later released, because European nations were not contributing enough to Ukraine, which is fighting a war with Russian-backed separatists in its eastern region. The European Union has contributed more than $16 billion in assistance to Ukraine since 2014, according to the Associated Press.