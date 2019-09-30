GOP Congressman blasts President Trump, says tweet warning of 'civil war' over impeachment was 'beyond repugnant'

The disappointing IPO season has led some to question the lofty valuations of late-stage private companies ahead of their public debuts.Technologyread more
Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger blasted President Donald Trump's weekend tweet warning of a "civil war-like fracture" if Trump were to face impeachment charges from the House of Representatives.
Kinzinger, a former Air Force veteran who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, said in a tweet the president's words were "beyond repugnant."
Kinzinger currently serves in Illinois' 16th District, which Trump won with 55% of the vote in 2016. Kinzinger has served since 2010, and ran unopposed in 2018.
Trump's tweet was a summary of comments made on Fox News by evangelical pastor Robert Jeffress, an ardent supporter of the president's who has made inflammatory remarks in the past about Muslims, Catholics, gays and Mormons.
Trump's tweet is an escalation of his rhetoric after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that House Democrats would open an impeachment inquiry into the president over allegations that he pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Joe Biden is vying for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump in the 2020 election. The allegations were first surfaced in a whistleblower complaint that was made public last week.
The revelation spurred a majority of House Democrats to support an impeachment probe, which has also gained support from American voters in a series of recent polls.
Neither Rep. Kinzinger's office nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment.