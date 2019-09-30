Small firms may have a new way to offer 401(k) plans to their workers

If your employer doesn't offer a retirement plan, a new option might change that. A federal rule now in effect allows companies to team up through certain employer groups and professional organizations to offer a shared 401(k) plan to their workers. The rule, which aims to expand the use of so-called multiple-employer plans, comes as a similar — but broader — proposal continues to idle in the Senate as part of the Secure Act. "Both go to the same issue, which is how do we get plans to more workers," said Bradford Campbell, a partner in the Washington, D.C., office of law firm Drinker Biddle and an expert in employer-sponsored retirement plans.

The target is the 38 million employees who don't have a workplace retirement plan, according to figures from the Labor Department, which issued the new federal rule in late July. Lack of access is more pointed among small businesses: In 2018, 53% of workers at companies with fewer than 100 workers had access to one, compared with 85% of workers at larger companies. Small-business owners have cited cost and administrative headaches as reasons they don't offer retirement plans of their own to their workers. The new Labor Department rule aims to reduce those issues by making regulatory changes to allow local or state associations of employers — i.e., chambers of commerce — to sponsor a 401(k) plan that members can offer to their employees. Companies located far apart that want to band together would need to be in the same industry. In addition to being offered through employer associations, these plans could also be offered through specific firms that handle human resources tasks for their business clients.