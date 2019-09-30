Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Apple, Newell Brands and more

Investors are not ready to call this month's surge in value stocks a turning point for the depressed area of the market.Marketsread more
Forever 21 on Sunday night announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close nearly 200 locations across the U.S. The apparel retailer has 815 stores...Retailread more
The disappointing IPO season has led some to question the lofty valuations of late-stage private companies ahead of their public debuts.Technologyread more
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Senate rules would mean he would have to take up impeachment if the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.Politicsread more
WeWork has announced it will withdraw its S-1 filing as it seeks to postpone its highly anticipated initial public offering.Technologyread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders Monday proposed an "inequality tax" that would hit McDonald's, J.P. Morgan and Walmart especially hard, according to the Sanders campaign.Wealthread more
Apple released iOS 13.1.2 on Monday that will help address several bugs, including one that stopped the camera from working properly.Technologyread more
In a hearing last week, Schiff delivered a self-described "parody" of Trump's call with Ukraine's president using mobster-like language.Politicsread more
Boeing is adopting a series of organizational changes aimed at improving safety after two 737 Max crashes killed 346 people.Aerospace & Defenseread more
"We will remain the world's premier fighting force, respected by our friends and feared by our adversaries," Milley said during his remarks.Defenseread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:
Bed Bath & Beyond — Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond jumped 7% after WedBush upgraded the home goods retailer to outperform from neutral, saying the revamped board of directors has led to improved governance. WedBush also said the company might name a "well-regarded and highly experienced" CEO during its earnings release on Wednesday.
Apple — Shares of Apple rose more than 2% after J.P. Morgan raised its price target to $265 a share from $243 a share, which represents 20% upside for the stock. The firm said sales of Apple's new line of iPhones are stronger-than-expected.
Newell Brands — Shares of consumer and commercial products distributor Newell Brands popped 6% following an upgrade to buy from hold from SunTrust. The firm raised its price target to $25 a share from $15 a share and said the company is on the verge of a turnaround.
Thor Industries — Shares of Thor Industries surged more than 21%, on pace for its best day of trading since September 2011, after reporting better-than-expected profits for its fourth-quarter earnings. Earnings per share were $1.67, topping estimates of $1.43, according to Refinitiv. The manufacturer of recreational vehicles stock's jump higher comes despite lower-than-expected sales, which showed particular weakness in North America for both towable and motorized RVs.
Seattle Genetics —Shares of Seattle Genetics surged 12% after the company unveiled positive trial results for its tucatinib drug in treating metastatic colorectal cancer.
Dova Pharmaceuticals — Dova Pharmaceuticals skyrocketed more than 38% after biopharmaceutical Swedish Orphan Biovitrum announced it would acquire Dova for more than $900 million, or $29 per share. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.
Cal-Maine Foods — Egg-producer Cal-Maine Foods cratered 11% following disappointing first-quarter earnings. The company reported a loss of 94 cents on revenue of $241.2 million. Wall Street expected a loss of 85 cents on revenue of $254.5 million, according to Refinitiv. Cal-Maine cited a significant drop in egg prices due to an oversupply of eggs in the U.S.
—CNBC's Yun Li, Fred Imbert and JR Reed contributed to this report.