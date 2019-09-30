Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

October has historically been the most volatile month as the VIX, an index that measures investors' fear, tends to peak in the month.Marketsread more
Forever 21 on Sunday night announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close nearly 200 locations across the U.S. The apparel retailer has 815 stores...
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday proposed an "inequality tax" that would hit McDonald's, J.P. Morgan and Walmart especially hard, according to the Sanders campaign.
In a letter to Giuliani, the heads of three House committees asked for information related to efforts to get Ukraine to investigate the Biden family.
Wall Street ended a volatile quarter on a high note amid U.S.-China trade optimism.
A law firm representing the family of the Facebook employee who committed suicide this month announced it is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the death.
A California man has been charged with acting as an illegal foreign agent as part of an elaborate FBI sting operation targeting Chinese intelligence operatives working in the...
John Bolton said Monday that it would be unacceptable for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to possess nuclear warheads.
Amazon wants to popularize its Go cashierless checkout technology by retrofitting existing businesses with it. It's in talks with airport retailers, movie theaters, and...
We'll get manufacturing data and speeches from Federal Reserve members on Tuesday, the first trading day of the month and quarter.
Many tech companies wouldn't be affected by Sanders' proposal because they tend to pay employees high salaries. But Amazon and Apple would be notable exceptions.
The Dow rose 96.58 points, or 0.4% to close at 26,916.83. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% to end the day at 2,976.73. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.8% to 7,999.34. Monday's moves came as investors monitored the latest developments around U.S.-China trade talks and wrapped up a volatile third quarter.
Stocks rose after the Trump administration pushed back on reports from last week about the U.S. restricting Chinese companies. A Treasury spokeswoman said over the weekend the administration "is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time." White House trade advisor Peter Navarro also characterized the reports as inaccurate. Negotiators from China and the U.S. are expected to meet on Oct. 10 to try and move forward on the trade front.
Investors also concluded a tumultuous third quarter on Monday as they grappled with the back and forth between China and the U.S., coupled with concerns over the global economy. The Dow and S&P 500 were up more than 1% for the quarter.
Apple shares rose more than 2% after a J.P. Morgan analyst hiked his price target on the tech giant, implying a gain of more than 20% over the next 12 months. Newell Brands also gained 2.9% after being upgraded at SunTrust.
Wall Street will look to manufacturing and construction spending data on Tuesday. Monthly auto sales numbers will also be released throughout the day. Read more about it here.