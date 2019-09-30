Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Don't expect calm markets in October, usually a month for wild...

October has historically been the most volatile month as the VIX, an index that measures investors' fear, tends to peak in the month.

Markets

Here's why the Forever 21 bankruptcy could be really bad news for...

Forever 21 on Sunday night announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close nearly 200 locations across the U.S. The apparel retailer has 815 stores...

Retail

Who pays the most under Bernie Sanders' 'inequality tax' plan

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday proposed an "inequality tax" that would hit McDonald's, J.P. Morgan and Walmart especially hard, according to the Sanders campaign.

Wealth

House Democrats subpoena Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in...

In a letter to Giuliani, the heads of three House committees asked for information related to efforts to get Ukraine to investigate the Biden family.

Politics

Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

Wall Street ended a volatile quarter on a high note amid U.S.-China trade optimism.

Markets

Law firm investigating Facebook suicide on behalf of family

A law firm representing the family of the Facebook employee who committed suicide this month announced it is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the death.

Technology

California man charged in elaborate Chinese spy operation

A California man has been charged with acting as an illegal foreign agent as part of an elaborate FBI sting operation targeting Chinese intelligence operatives working in the...

U.S. News

Bolton warns, amid stalled talks, that North Korea will never...

John Bolton said Monday that it would be unacceptable for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to possess nuclear warheads.

Defense

Amazon aims to bring cashierless Go tech to airports and movie...

Amazon wants to popularize its Go cashierless checkout technology by retrofitting existing businesses with it. It's in talks with airport retailers, movie theaters, and...

Technology

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Tuesday

We'll get manufacturing data and speeches from Federal Reserve members on Tuesday, the first trading day of the month and quarter.

Markets

Apple would have paid $1.4 billion more under Sanders' inequality...

Many tech companies wouldn't be affected by Sanders' proposal because they tend to pay employees high salaries. But Amazon and Apple would be notable exceptions.

Technology

'Strike pay' kicks in at $250 a week for GM union members as...

Industry analysts expect increased financial burden on the striking workers, some of whom have been saving months in anticipation for a potential work stoppage, could be a...

Autos
Markets

Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

Fred Imbert@foimbert
VIDEO4:0404:04
Bar set so low, there's potential for market euphoria in Q4: Stovall
Closing Bell

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 96 points

The Dow rose 96.58 points, or 0.4% to close at 26,916.83. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% to end the day at 2,976.73. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.8% to 7,999.34. Monday's moves came as investors monitored the latest developments around U.S.-China trade talks and wrapped up a volatile third quarter.

Trump administration denies restrictions on Chinese companies

Stocks rose after the Trump administration pushed back on reports from last week about the U.S. restricting Chinese companies. A Treasury spokeswoman said over the weekend the administration "is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time." White House trade advisor Peter Navarro also characterized the reports as inaccurate. Negotiators from China and the U.S. are expected to meet on Oct. 10 to try and move forward on the trade front.

Investors also concluded a tumultuous third quarter on Monday as they grappled with the back and forth between China and the U.S., coupled with concerns over the global economy. The Dow and S&P 500 were up more than 1% for the quarter.

Apple drives Wall Street's big gains

Apple shares rose more than 2% after a J.P. Morgan analyst hiked his price target on the tech giant, implying a gain of more than 20% over the next 12 months. Newell Brands also gained 2.9% after being upgraded at SunTrust.

What happens next?

Wall Street will look to manufacturing and construction spending data on Tuesday. Monthly auto sales numbers will also be released throughout the day. Read more about it here.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.