5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Stocks to start Q4 higher

Traders work before the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 12, 2019 at Wall Street in New York City. Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher Wall Street open Tuesday, the first day of the fourth quarter and the first day of the new month. Keep in mind, October is historically the most volatile month of the year for stocks. During pre-election years dating back to 1950, the S&P 500 was flat for the month. The index gained 1.7% in September, after a rough August, and nearly 1.2% for Q3. Ahead of Tuesday trading, the S&P 500 was up nearly 19% so far in 2019.

2. Impeachment and trade war key market factors

Strategists think the stock market should have a better fourth quarter after a range-bound third quarter, even with turbulence that could come from an impeachment inquiry and ongoing trade tensions with China. Even if the Senate takes up impeachment, there's little chance the president would be convicted by the GOP controlled Senate. The trade war could break the calm, but it remains a wild card, with U.S. and Chinese officials expected to meet Oct. 10.

3. CNBC survey: Americans oppose impeachment

Americans by a narrow margin oppose impeachment hearings to remove President Donald Trump from office, according to the latest CNBC All-American Economic Survey. However, the CNBC poll of 800 Americans nationwide conducted last week found a significant shift where fewer are opposed to impeachment. The survey also found a large decline in the president's overall and economic approval ratings.

4. Trump seeks help from Australian prime minister

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a welcome ceremony in honor of new Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army General Mark Milley at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, September 30, 2019. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Trump sought help from the Australian prime minister to investigate the origins of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. The news comes on top of allegations that Trump pushed the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden's family. The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani for documents related the Ukraine matter.

5. China's Xi issues proclamation on National Day

Chinese tourists, some wearing 70th anniversary t-shirts, gather for a photo near a large screen set up for the 70th National Day celebrations while visiting Tiananmen Square on September 27, 2019 in Beijing, China. Kevin Frayer | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday in a speech commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party's rule that no force could sway China's development. Celebrations, which boasted one of Beijing's largest military parades, are taking place as China faces economic and political challenges from the trade war with the U.S. China's National Day was marked by pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Police in the Chinese territory fired water cannons to break up the increasingly chaotic crowds outside government buildings and across the city.