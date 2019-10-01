Apple CEO Tim Cook says iPhone 11 sales are off to a 'very strong start'

In his opening address at the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party's rule, Xi Jinping says no force can sway China's development.China Politicsread more
Protests in Hong Kong turned ugly as riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators throwing petrol bombs on Tuesday.China Politicsread more
Coresight Research said Tuesday it's calling for a 4% increase in U.S. retail sales this November and December, which isn't as robust as some estimates already out there.Retailread more
In a letter to Giuliani, the heads of three House committees asked for information related to efforts to get Ukraine to investigate the Biden family.Politicsread more
The U.S. also has to re-look the way it's engaging with China to address its complaints, said Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at Yale University.Politicsread more
Credit Suisse on Tuesday cleared Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam in an internal investigation into the botched surveillance of the bank's former wealth management head Iqbal...Banksread more
The European Union's next chief of trade policy said the United States is not yet "in a position" to engage on proposals to end aircraft subsidies.Traderead more
October has historically been the most volatile month as the VIX, an index that measures investors' fear, tends to peak in the month.Marketsread more
Forever 21 on Sunday night announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close nearly 200 locations across the U.S.Retailread more
McClellan says former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb had tried over the last couple of years to put a more "aggressive regulatory structure in place" for use of e-cigarettes.Health and Scienceread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday proposed an "inequality tax" that would hit McDonald's, J.P. Morgan and Walmart especially hard, according to the Sanders campaign.Wealthread more
Sales of the new iPhone 11 series are off to a "very strong start," according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
In an interview with German daily Bild published late Monday, Cook said the company "could not be happier" with the iPhone 11 launch. He did not reveal any specific sales figures related to the new devices.
Cook's comments helped boost shares of Apple's European suppliers in trading Tuesday. Shares of German chipmaker Siltronic increased 3%, while semiconductor firms Infineon, ASML and STMicro gained around 1%.
Apple's new lineup of smartphones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, hit store shelves September 20. The phones feature upgraded cameras, batteries and processors, but, unlike some of Apple's competitors, they are not 5G-enabled.
J.P. Morgan raised its price target for Apple on Monday citing stronger-than-expected demand for the new phones. The investment firm now forecasts Apple will sell 1 million more iPhones than it had previously expected.
Apple shares closed up 2% Monday and traded 0.5% higher in extended hours Tuesday.