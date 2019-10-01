Robert Mueller rejoins former law firm WilmerHale after Russia probe

Skip Navigation
Elizabeth Warren's ascent has some analysts uneasy about health,...

Raymond James says Wall Street is underestimating Elizabeth Warren's odds of winning the White House in 2020.

Marketsread more

US manufacturing survey shows worst reading in a decade

A monthly gauge of U.S. manufacturing showed its worst reading in more than 10 years in September as exports dived.

Marketsread more

Trump targets 'pathetic' Fed after worst manufacturing reading in...

"They are their own worst enemies," Trump wrote of the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell after a weak manufacturing index reading.

Politicsread more

Tariff-hit tech companies are telling markets to prepare for the...

Some 29 information technology sector companies have lowered their guidance, which is the biggest number since FactSet starting tracking the data in 2006.

Marketsread more

Schwab is eliminating commissions for online trading in US stocks...

Shares of Schwab fell 7% in response to the move. Competitor TD Ameritrade lost 20%, its worst day since 2006.

Marketsread more

Dow drops 250 points after weakest manufacturing reading in 10...

Stocks gave back initial gains as disappointing manufacturing data stoked worries over the U.S. economy.

US Marketsread more

2020 candidate Cory Booker raises over $6 million in the third...

Cory Booker raises over $6 million in the third quarter after sounding the alarm that he may have to drop out of the race.

2020 Electionsread more

Chances of an October Fed rate cut increase

Traders now see a bigger chance of another rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month after a key gauge of U.S. manufacturing showed the worst reading since 2009, raising...

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: McDonald's, Charles...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Robert Mueller rejoins former law firm WilmerHale after Russia...

Former special counsel Robert Mueller will return to his partnership at WilmerHale after the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election formally...

Politicsread more

UPS wins first broad FAA approval for drone delivery

The approval is a milestone in commercial drone delivery, with companies including Amazon, Uber and Google parent Alphabet racing to add unmanned aircraft to their fleets.

Transportationread more

Cramer predicts Chipotle stock could soar nearly 20% to $1,000

"I think Chipotle can go to a thousand. It is a great stock here," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more
Politics

Robert Mueller rejoins former law firm WilmerHale after Russia probe

Ganesh Setty
Key Points
  • Former special counsel Robert Mueller will return to private law practice, along with two other special counsel investigators.
  • The former FBI director had been a partner at the firm since 2014, before the Russia probe, and worked at WilmerHale's predecessor firm for two years in the early '90s.
  • Mueller's investigation, spurred by the firing of then FBI Director James Comey, dominated all corners for Washington for nearly two years.
Robert Mueller
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Former special counsel Robert Mueller will return to his partnership at WilmerHale after the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election formally wrapped up in March.

Mueller's practice will center on "high-profile investigations and crisis management," the multi-national law firm said in a press release.

The former FBI director was a partner at the firm since 2014, before the Russia probe, and worked at WilmerHale's predecessor firm for two years in the early '90s. Two other special counsel investigators, James Quarles and Aaron Zebley, are also rejoining the firm.

Mueller's investigation, spurred by the firing of then FBI Director James Comey, dominated all corners of Washington for nearly two years. A flurry of reports about President Donald Trump's communications with the president of Ukraine and subsequent launch of a formal House impeachment inquiry, however, has overshadowed coverage of the Russia investigation in recent weeks.

The special counsel confirmed the intelligence community's prior assessments that the Russian government systematically interfered in the 2016 election, but did not establish coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. 34 people were indicted in the wake of the probe, including the president's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Next Article
Key Points
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday pushed back on House Democrats' attempt to depose State Department officials as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
  • "Let me be clear: I will not tolerate such tactics," Pompeo said in a letter to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., which he shared in a tweet.
  • On Friday, leaders from three Democrat-led House committees subpoenaed Pompeo for documents related to the impeachment inquiry into Trump.