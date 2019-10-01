Trump, RNC blow away top Dems with $125 million fundraising haul in the third quarter

President Donald Trump arrives for a photo opportunity with sheriffs from across the country on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, September 26, 2019.

President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee raised a total of $125 million in the third quarter.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale announced the three-month total in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. The pro-Trump groups, which also include his joint fundraising entities with the GOP, have raised more than $308 million in total in 2019, and boast more than $156 million cash on hand.

That fundraising haul far exceeds the $105 million second-quarter joint total and marks a new presidential fundraising record, according to the Associated Press.

"We are investing millions on the airwaves and on the ground to hold House Democrats accountable, highlight their obstruction, and take back the House and re-elect President Trump in 2020," GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

The Trump campaign enters the last three months of the year building a staggering fundraising edge over the Democrats who hope to challenge him for the White House next year. In a field of 19 presidential primary candidates, even the top Democratic fundraisers trail the Trump operation by tens of millions of dollars.

Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign says it raised $25.3 million in the third quarter. South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg's operation says it took in $19.1 million in the same period.

The two leading candidates in most recent national surveys, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have not yet announced their third-quarter cash hauls.

Other Democrats reported raising less in the third quarter. California Sen. Kamala Harris' campaign raised $11.6 million in the third quarter, while New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker reported raising over $6 million for his efforts in the same period.

It was not immediately clear how much each of the pro-Trump entities — his campaign, his joint fundraising entities and the RNC — collected individually.

The Republican National Committee's most recent financial disclosure showed that the organization held $53.8 million cash on hand at the end of August. The Democratic National Committee, by contrast, had $8.2 million on hand at that time.

