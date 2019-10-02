European markets seen slightly lower; UK PM set to unveil revised Brexit proposal

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

China could take 'much harder' line on Hong Kong after National...

As China celebrated its 70th National Day on Tuesday, violence escalated in Hong Kong and police shot a protester in the first such known incident.

China Politicsread more

UK to fly back another 7,100 people on Wednesday after Thomas...

UK's Civil Aviation Authority said 44 flights are scheduled to fly on Wednesday to bring back 7,100 people back to the country, following the collapse of travel firm Thomas...

Travelread more

After scary manufacturing drop, this is the number to watch...

Wednesday's report of ADP private payrolls could give clues on the labor market, the next part of the economy to be scrutinized.

Market Insiderread more

China's fake meat trend is on the rise, researchers say

China's demand for "mock meat" is growing amid concerns that domestic supply won't be enough to meet demand, according to Fitch Solutions.

Food & Beverageread more

Silicon Valley ready to back Warren despite her pledge to break...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren could see a major boost from donors in Silicon Valley who are drawn to her Big Tech proposals.

2020 Electionsread more

Here's a map of the Forever 21 stores that could close by the end...

Forever 21 on Tuesday released a list of the nearly 180 locations it expects to close as part of its bankruptcy proceedings, including those stores' owners. When the apparel...

Retailread more

Trump, RNC blow away top Dems with $125 million raised in third...

The pro-Trump groups, which also include his joint fundraising entities, have raised more than $308 million in total in 2019, and boast more than $156 million cash on hand.

Politicsread more

Leaked Facebook audio is a sign of decreased morale, former...

If current employees are going into the all-hands meetings and recording audio of their CEO, that is a sign that employee morale is in the dumps, multiple former Facebook...

Technologyread more

Jim Cramer: It should be harder for Chinese companies to go...

"This is purely about protecting investors from garbage merchandise," the "Mad Money" host says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Uber and Lyft close at record lows as investor skepticism grows

Shares of Uber and Lyft fell to fresh lows on Tuesday, posting their lowest close ever, as the ride-hailing firms join a string of recently public companies facing fresh...

Technologyread more

You don't have to be a big brand name to do a direct listing, say...

The CEO of enterprise software company Outreach told CNBC that he learned direct listings can be beneficial even for businesses that aren't widely known.

Technologyread more

Kamala Harris campaign raises $11.6 million in the third quarter

Harris' $11.6 million third-quarter haul trails the amount raised by Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

2020 Electionsread more
Markets

European markets seen slightly lower; UK PM set to unveil revised Brexit proposal

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • The moves in pre-market trade came as investors reflected on weaker-than-anticipated economic data and awaited the British government's revised Brexit proposals.
  • U.S. manufacturing activity tumbled to lows not seen in over a decade, data published Tuesday showed, aggravating worries about a long-running trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil his final Brexit offer to the European Union on Wednesday.

European stocks are set to open slightly lower Wednesday morning, after unexpectedly weak U.S. manufacturing activity stoked worries over the world's largest economy.

The FTSE 100 is seen 30 points lower at 7,330, the CAC is expected to open little changed from the previous session at 5,598, while the DAX is poised to start 7 points lower at 12,263, according to IG.

European Markets: FTSE, GDAXI, FCHI, IBEX

The moves in pre-market trade came as investors reflected on weaker-than-anticipated economic data and awaited the British government's revised Brexit proposals.

U.S. manufacturing activity tumbled to lows not seen in over a decade, data published Tuesday showed, aggravating worries about a long-running trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.

High-level trade officials from the U.S. and China are expected to hold a fresh round of negotiations next week.

The world's two largest economies have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.

Back in Europe, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil his final Brexit offer to the European Union on Wednesday.

The Conservative party leader has already warned Brussels that if EU leaders fail to engage with his proposal, the world's fifth-largest economy will not negotiate further and will leave without a deal on October 31.

Sterling traded down around 0.1% at 1.2282 at around 5:30 a.m. London time.