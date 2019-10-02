China could take a 'much harder' line against Hong Kong now that National Day celebrations are over

Wednesday's report of ADP private payrolls could give clues on the labor market, the next part of the economy to be scrutinized.Market Insiderread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren could see a major boost from donors in Silicon Valley who are drawn to her Big Tech proposals.2020 Electionsread more
Forever 21 on Tuesday released a list of the nearly 180 locations it expects to close as part of its bankruptcy proceedings, including those stores' owners. When the apparel...Retailread more
The pro-Trump groups, which also include his joint fundraising entities, have raised more than $308 million in total in 2019, and boast more than $156 million cash on hand.Politicsread more
If current employees are going into the all-hands meetings and recording audio of their CEO, that is a sign that employee morale is in the dumps, multiple former Facebook...Technologyread more
"This is purely about protecting investors from garbage merchandise," the "Mad Money" host says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Shares of Uber and Lyft fell to fresh lows on Tuesday, posting their lowest close ever, as the ride-hailing firms join a string of recently public companies facing fresh...Technologyread more
The CEO of enterprise software company Outreach told CNBC that he learned direct listings can be beneficial even for businesses that aren't widely known.Technologyread more
Harris' $11.6 million third-quarter haul trails the amount raised by Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.2020 Electionsread more
Recession red signals are weighing on stocks, and the fourth-quarter 2018 was a disaster, but over the past decade the final quarter of trading has been the best for the S&P...Executive Edgeread more
Banned running coach Alberto Salazar briefed Nike CEO Mark Parker on doping violations on multiple occasions, according to materials released Monday by the U.S. Anti-Doping...Sportsread more
Now that China's 70th anniversary celebrations are over, Beijing could take a "much harder" line on Hong Kong if violence continues to mount in the city, says a professor at Cornell University.
"I think the escalation of protests on the day of the anniversary celebrations has already tested Beijing's patience and the situation now seems ripe for Beijing to stage a direct intervention," Eswar Prasad, a professor of trade policy at Cornell University, told CNBC on Wednesday.
Police shot an 18-year-old protester in Hong Kong on Tuesday as violence escalated in the Chinese territory, despite a ban on rallies that day. It came the same day China celebrated the 70th year of the Chinese Communist Party's rule with a massive display of its military might.
The shooting in Hong Kong was the first such known incident since pro-democracy demonstrations in the territory began peacefully on June 6. The rallies have since turned increasingly violent.
Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule under a "one country, two systems" principle in 1997. Since then, citizens of the semi-autonomous city have been given some legal and economic freedoms not given to citizens in mainland China.
"It's difficult, especially in light of the rhetoric we saw coming out of the 70th anniversary celebrations from Xi Jinping and others, to see China willing to stay on the sidelines much longer, especially ... if the violence continues to mount," Prasad said, adding that any overt use of force before October 1 would have "tarnished" the celebrations.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a the National Day speech on Tuesday that the central government would "maintain long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao." He reiterated that China "must remain committed to the strategy of peaceful reunification, and 'One Country, Two Systems.'"
Beijing previously sent troops into Hong Kong as the military pledged that it would protect "national sovereignty." Chinese propaganda outlets have also released a video showing military vehicles amassing near the border of the city.
In another speech on Monday, Xi said: "The complete reunification of the motherland is an inevitable trend; it is what the greater national interests entail and what all Chinese people aspire for. No one and no force can ever stop it!"
Pointing to the rhetoric coming from the celebrations, Prasad said: "I worry about China potentially ... taking a much harder line which could cross from rhetoric into action."
Protesters in Hong Kong are "pushing to test ... the limit" of the "one country, two systems" rule, said Wang Gungwu, a professor at the National University of Singapore.
The problem is that there has "always (been) a lot of ambiguity" with that system, said Wang, the chairman of the university's East Asian Institute.
"This was a problem from the very beginning, neither side could really agree, even at the time when they were drawing up the basic law," he said, saying there was no agreement on spelling it out in greater detail.
"They left it, as it were, to common sense and to practice and to actual experience ... but I think what has happened is that the actual management of the two systems has not satisfied anybody," he said.
The demonstrations started in June against a now-withdrawn extradition bill, which would have allowed suspects in Hong Kong, a Special Administrative Region, to be sent to mainland China for trials. They have since snowballed into a movement for full democracy and autonomy from Beijing.
— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.