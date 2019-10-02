Libra member companies are planning to meet this month in Switzerland

David Marcus, Head of Calibra at Facebook, testifies about Facebook's proposed digital currency called Libra, during a Senate Banking, House and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, July 16, 2019.

Member companies of the Libra Association, the organization overseeing a cryptocurrency project announced by Facebook earlier this year, will meet later this month in Switzerland, CNBC has confirmed.

The meeting, set for October 14 in Geneva, Switzerland, was first reported by the Wall Street Journal late Tuesday. The Journal, citing a memo, said representatives from the companies will appoint a board of directors for the Libra Association at the meeting.

Farfetch, a luxury e-commerce firm and founding member of the Libra Association, confirmed to CNBC it will be attending the Geneva meeting, which the company said had been planned for "some time."

Other founding members, including Facebook, did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment. The Libra Association also did not immediately respond.