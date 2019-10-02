Microsoft unveils new folding smartphone in surprise announcement

Stocks fell on Wednesday, adding to Wall Street's poor start to the final quarter of 2019 as investors grapple with fears of an economic recession.US Marketsread more
One of the market's most important players is losing its mojo.Marketsread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders cancels all appearances until further notice after he suffered chest pain and doctors inserted two stents for artery blockage.2020 Electionsread more
Microsoft unveiled the new Surface Duo at its annual hardware event on Wednesday.Technologyread more
"We're on a path to yes," Pelosi told reporters, while cautioning that "we can't be there yet" on questions of enforceability.Politicsread more
Microsoft's two-screened laptop, the Surface Neo, is coming next holiday season.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump on Wednesday blamed the recent stock-market sell-off on Democrats pushing for his impeachment.Marketsread more
The head of a leading House committee on Wednesday said he plans to issue a subpoena to the White House for documents related to Ukraine as part of an ongoing impeachment...Politicsread more
Technical analysts warn that a number of indicators are flashing warning signs.Marketsread more
Pelosi said that House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will join her at the presser at the U.S. Capitol.Politicsread more
Piper Jaffray remains unfazed by the recent drop in Netflix shares, sticking by its optimistic forecast.Investingread more
Microsoft made a surprise announcement Wednesday of a new two-screened Android smartphone, the Surface Duo. The device will launch in late 2020, in time for the holiday season.
The device features two side-by-side 5.6-inch displays that are connected by a 360-degree hinge. Microsoft said it partnered with Google to "bring the best of Android" to the device, while incorporating elements of Windows 10X, a new operating system meant for hybrid devices. It can also run two different apps at the same time.
"You can text, you can write, you can do what you want," said Panos Panay, Microsoft's chief product officer.. "Make no mistake, this product is a Surface."
Microsoft unveiled Duo alongside a slew of other Surface announcements. The company debuted an all-new dual-screen computer, called the Surface Neo, as well as the Surface Pro 7, the Surface Laptop 3, the Surface Pro X and the Surface Earbuds.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.