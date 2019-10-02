Stocks making the biggest moves midday: TD Ameritrade, Delta Air Lines, Stitch Fix & more

Stocks fell on Wednesday, adding to Wall Street's poor start to the final quarter of 2019 as investors grapple with fears of an economic recession.US Marketsread more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:
TD Ameritrade — Shares of brokerage firm TD Ameritrade sank 2.5% after announcing the company will eliminate all commission fees for online U.S. stock, exchange-traded fund and option trades. The stock sank on fears TD relies heavily on commission revenue. Rival retail broker Charles Schwab fell 2.5% and E-Trade fell 2.4%.
Delta Air Lines — Shares of the airline company plunged more than 6% after the company lowered the top end of its earnings guidance for the third quarter. The company now expects EPS between $2.20 and $2.30, versus prior estimates of $2.10 - $2.40. Operating costs are also projected to rise.
Stitch Fix — Shares of Stitch Fix tanked 10% after giving lower-than-expected current-quarter forecast. The online-styling service said it's planning for "softer" results in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Despite the negative outlook, Stitch Fix's fourth-quarter earnings per share beat analysts' estimates and revenue came in line with estimates.
Lennar — Shares of homebuilder Lennar rose 2.5% after beating on the top and bottom lines of its third quarter earnings results. The company reported earnings per share of $1.59 on revenue of $5.857 billion. Wall Street estimated $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.483 billion, according to Refinitiv. Volume of new orders also rose 9% from a year earlier.
Ford — Shares of Ford slid 4.5% after the automaker said its U.S. vehicle sales declined 4.9% during the third quarter from a year ago. Demand for Ford's highly-profitable best-selling F-Series pickup line started to wane, tumbling 6% in sales in the quarter.
Paychex — Shares of Paychex rose about 2% after the payroll services company reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings. Paychex reported an earnings of 71 cents per share, beating the estimates of 69 cents. Its sales also topped expectations,
Activision Blizzard — Shares of Activision Blizzard dropped nearly 3% after Bernstein downgraded the video game company to market perform from outperform. Bernstein said it cannot reconcile the current stock price with company fundamentals after a 25% rally since late May.
— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald and Pippa Stevens contributed to this report.