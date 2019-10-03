NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis reveals his biggest money mistake — and what it taught him

Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis once made a huge money blunder — and he'd like others to learn from it.

"The biggest money mistake I've made — I've made a lot of those, by the way — was investing in a project that didn't exist, that never came to fruition," said Davis, who played for the Denver Broncos from 1995 to 2001. In 1997, he was named Super Bowl MVP. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

The project was based in Atlanta, but while he was told it was "already good to go," it didn't get the blessing from the city.

It "just kind of floundered," he said.