Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, PepsiCo, Netflix, Delta & more

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

New plunge in mortgage rates could save homeowners thousands of...

Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.

Real Estateread more

Trump just said he wants China to investigate Joe Biden

Despite the impeachment inquiry, Trump doubled down on Ukraine to launch a probe into Biden and his son.

Politicsread more

The Uber IPO changed everything for the market

Uber's failed IPO changed investor sentiment in the market from fantasy valuation back to profitability.

Marketsread more

Stocks rise as weak US services data increases rate-cut...

Stocks rose, recovering from steep losses as expectations for the Fed to further ease monetary policy assuaged concerns over the U.S. economy.

US Marketsread more

Vice's $400 million deal for Refinery29 illustrates the...

Vice's $400 million deal for Refiner29 pegs the combined valuation of the companies at $4 billion, a number that has little meaning.

Technologyread more

Sanders will be at next debate, spokeswoman says, one day after...

Campaign operations "are continuing as usual and he will be at the debate," a Sanders' spokeswoman tells CNBC, in response to questions about the senator's health.

2020 Electionsread more

Services survey shows economy is weaker than expected amid...

The report comes amid worries that the U.S. economy faces a recession as global growth slows and tariffs put a dent in business plans to expand.

Economyread more

Markets now see a 90% chance Fed will cut rates this month

A rate cut by the Fed later this month seems almost a done deal to traders after disappointing services reading fueled recession fears.

Marketsread more

Cramer: Warren could temper anti-wealth crusade if Sanders drops...

"I have tried to talk executives off the ledge because I think Sen. Warren, in my belief, can be less of a 'fear factor,'" CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Politicsread more

Robert De Niro sued for gender discrimination suit by...

The suit comes as Robert De Niro is starring in two big new movies, "Joker" and Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman."

Entertainmentread more

Market gyrates as traders digest realities of slower growth

Traders seem to have been positioned bearish, convinced weak manufacturing data would bleed into the consumer. But the significant market drop this week — 1,000 points in the...

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, PepsiCo, Netflix,...

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Market Insiderread more
Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, PepsiCo, Netflix, Delta & more

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Motors.
Yuriko Nakao | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Tesla – Shares of the electric automaker dropped 6.5% after the company reported third quarter deliveries, a metric closely associated with sales, that were below what Wall Street expected. Following the announcement, JMP Securities lowered its rating on Tesla's stock to market perform from market outperform. Additionally, analysts said Tesla's weaker than anticipated numbers may belie other underlying issues, such as slowing demand or lowered profit margins.

PepsiCo – The food and beverage giant's stock climbed 4% after it announced third-quarter results that beat analyst expectations. PepsiCo stuck to its 2019 forecast for full year earnings of $5.50 a share, with CEO Ramon Laguarta saying in a statement that the company now expects "to meet or exceed our full-year organic revenue growth target of 4%."

Constellation Brands –  Constellation shares slipped 6.7% after reporting second quarter earnings that were undermined by weaker than expected sales of wine. Additionally, Credit Suisse noted Constellation earnings were offset by a nearly $55 million loss on its stake in cannabis company Canopy Growth.

Netflix – Shares fell more than 1.5% in midday trading after Bank of America warned that Netflix' third quarter earnings results on Oct. 16 would be "make or break" for the company. Analyst Nat Schindler adds that competitive pressure from over-the-top offerings from Disney, Apple and others remain risks.

Delta Air Lines — Shares of Delta Air Lines fell for a second day, sliding nearly 3% after the airline company lowered its earnings guidance for the third quarter. Operating costs are also projected to rise. The company said new U.S. tariffs placed on Airbus planes "will inflict serious harm on U.S. airlines" and impact its profits.

GoPro – Shares of GoPro plunged a whopping 21% after the action camera maker cut its revenue and profit forecasts for the rest of the year. The company said a "late-stage production delay" in the latest Hero8 Black cameras would lead to a fall in revenue.

Activision Blizzard – Shares of the video game maker rose more than 4% after KeyBanc said initial numbers for Call of Duty: Mobile are positive. The game has been downloaded 20 million times since its Tuesday release, and the firm believes the game "has significant potential as a premium mobile game experience."

– CNBC's Pippa Stevens, Tom Franck and Yun Li contributed to this report.