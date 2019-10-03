US Treasury yields lower amid trade turmoil

The U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods could stay in place for many months, says Clete Willems, former National Economic Council deputy director.World Economyread more
U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday morning, as demand for assets deemed safer increases.
At around 1:40 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at 1.5871%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond followed suit, dropping to 2.0711%.
Traders are digesting new developments on the trade front, after a WTO ruling opened the door for U.S. tariffs on European goods.
The USTR released a list Wednesday of products it plans to target, starting on Oct. 18. The duties include: 10% tariffs on aircraft from France, Germany, Spain or the United Kingdom; 25% duties on single-malt Irish and Scotch whiskies, various garments and blankets from the U.K.; as well as 25% tariffs on coffee and certain tools and machinery from Germany; CNBC reported.
In terms of data, there will be jobless claims at 08:30 a.m. ET, services PMIs at 09:45 a.m. ET and ISM Nonmanufacturing data due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion in 4-week bills and $40 billion in 8-week bills.