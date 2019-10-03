US Treasury yields lower amid trade turmoil

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

US-EU trade fight could drag on after 'victory' at the WTO, says...

The U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods could stay in place for many months, says Clete Willems, former National Economic Council deputy director.

World Economyread more

The Dow dropped more than 800 points in two days — here's what's...

U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.

Marketsread more

Trump administration to slap tariffs on EU aircraft and...

The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.

Politicsread more

A key number on Thursday will reveal whether the economic...

So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.

Market Insiderread more

Tesla delivers a record 97,000 vehicles in third quarter, missing...

Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.

Autosread more

'There is no return to what Hong Kong was,' strategist says of...

Amid escalating violent clashes between the police and demonstrators, businesses have been hit and social order has been disrupted.

China Politicsread more

Here's a first look at Microsoft's folding phone and dual-screen...

Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.

Technologyread more

China's hog herd may drop by 55% due to fatal swine fever, says...

China's hog herd fell by half in the first eight months of 2019 due to a devastating outbreak of African swine fever and will likely shrink by 55% by the end of the year,...

Livestockread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, Bed Bath &...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Wednesday.

Market Insiderread more

These charts show why this is the most critical time for Trump's...

President Donald Trump is now in a critical period for his reelection bid in terms of how consumers view the health of the economy.

Politicsread more

'Toxic chemical fumes,' not oils, may be causing vaping illness,...

Doctors researching the cause of a sudden respiratory illness that's killed at least 16 people in the U.S. since July say a mix of "toxic chemical fumes," not oils as...

Health and Scienceread more

Elizabeth Holmes' attorneys blast prosecution over withholding...

Defense attorneys for Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny "Ramesh" Balwani criticized prosecutors Wednesday for stalling to turn over what they call key documents that would clear...

Technologyread more
Bonds

US Treasury yields lower amid trade turmoil

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • In terms of data, there will be jobless claims at 08:30 a.m. ET, services PMIs at 09:45 a.m. ET and ISM Nonmanufacturing data due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion in 4-week bills and $40 billion in 8-week bills.

U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday morning, as demand for assets deemed safer increases.

At around 1:40 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at 1.5871%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond followed suit, dropping to 2.0711%.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

Traders are digesting new developments on the trade front, after a WTO ruling opened the door for U.S. tariffs on European goods.

The USTR released a list Wednesday of products it plans to target, starting on Oct. 18. The duties include: 10% tariffs on aircraft from France, Germany, Spain or the United Kingdom; 25% duties on single-malt Irish and Scotch whiskies, various garments and blankets from the U.K.; as well as 25% tariffs on coffee and certain tools and machinery from Germany; CNBC reported.

In terms of data, there will be jobless claims at 08:30 a.m. ET, services PMIs at 09:45 a.m. ET and ISM Nonmanufacturing data due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion in 4-week bills and $40 billion in 8-week bills.