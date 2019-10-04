Barneys finds $220 million bidder in bankruptcy court

Skip Navigation
Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

September unemployment rate falls to 3.5%, a 50-year low

The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, matching a level it last saw in December 1969.

Jobsread more

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam invokes emergency powers, announces...

On Tuesday, tensions hit a new high after police shot a protester, the first person hit by live gunfire in nearly four months of unrest.

Asia Politicsread more

Dow rises 150 points after steady jobs report, but still on track...

Stocks opened slightly higher following the release the latest U.S. jobs report, but still headed for their third straight weekly loss.

US Marketsread more

Trump questions how Democrats could want to impeach him with...

President Donald Trump took aim at the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, while the country sits at a 50-year low for unemployment under his administration.

Marketsread more

Goldman's new portfolio of stable growers is crushing the market

As volatility erupted everywhere amid fears of a recession, Goldman Sachs is advising clients to stick with stocks with stable earnings growth.

Marketsread more

Top GE analyst Tusa has a new warning for shareholders

The top analyst on General Electric sounded the alarm on Friday

Investingread more

The Supreme Court just set up a 2020 battle over abortion law...

The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear arguments over the legality of a controversial Louisiana abortion regulation in its term beginning next week, setting...

Politicsread more

Facebook will be a 'dream' for predators if it makes messages...

Facebook is currently the lead referrer of child exploitation tips, according to the FBI director, but that could change under its new plans.

Technologyread more

The two words that are powering Warren's rise and rallies

It has become the two-word rallying cry at Sen. Elizabeth Warren presidential campaign events: "Two cents! Two cents!" There are "two-cents" T-shirts, buttons and magnets.

Wealthread more

Trade gap widens more than expected to $54.9 billion

The U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in August thanks in part to a record level of imports of consumer goods. A fresh round of tariffs loom against China and the...

Traderead more

US ambassadors pushed Ukraine to investigate as condition for...

House Democrats released the messages that were turned over by former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker amid impeachment inquiry.

Politicsread more
Retail

Barneys finds $220 million bidder in bankruptcy court

Jasmine Wu@jasminecwu
Key Points
  • A group of fashion executives, led by Sam Ben-Avraham, is preparing a bid of about $220 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. 
  • The Journal also said that at a bankruptcy hearing Thursday, Barneys' lawyer said it was in negotiations with a buyer.
A Barney's store stands in lower Manhattan on August 06, 2019 in New York City. Barneys, one of America's most exclusive clothing stores, has filed for bankruptcy.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

A potential buyer is preparing a bid to take control of bankrupt luxury department store Barneys New York and help it stave off liquidation, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

A group of fashion executives, led by Sam Ben-Avraham, is preparing a bid of about $220 million, the Journal wrote, citing people familiar with the situation. At a bankruptcy hearing Thursday, Barneys' lawyer said it was in negotiations with a buyer, and a judge extended the deadline for bids until Oct. 11 at a bankruptcy hearing, the Wall Street Journal reported. The bid would be subject to approval by the court.

Ben-Avraham operates Liberty Fairs, a men's trade fashion show, and founded New York menswear store Atrium and streetwear brand Kith. He is bringing together other retail veterans and brand investors to help fund the bid, according to the Journal.

Barneys filed for bankruptcy in August, with a plan to significantly reduce its footprint. It planned to focus on running only five of its more than 10 namesake stores. It expected to close stores in Chicago, Las Vegas and Seattle, five smaller concept stores, and seven Barneys Warehouse stores.

The bid is expected to include an asset-backed loan and cash, but it is unclear if the group has secured a loan or how much others in the group are contributing, the Journal reported.

The deal would wipe out current owners who have equity in Barneys such as Perry Capital and Yucaipa Cos., and is expected to include an agreement with the landlord of its Madison Avenue and Beverly Hills stores, people familiar told the Journal.

Barneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read the Wall Street Journal's full story here.