Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Monday

President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.

Here are the most important things to know about Monday before you hit the door.

The first full trading week of the fourth quarter kicks off on Monday, and if the first few days were any indication, we're in for some volatility ahead.

In the span of just two days the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 800 points after U.S. manufacturing data missed estimates, sinking to its lowest level in more than a decade. It was also the second consecutive month that the index contracted.

But on Thursday the tide began to change. Stocks started a steady climb higher — boosted by a spike in the odds of another interest rate cut at the Fed's upcoming October 30 meeting — which continued on Friday when U.S. unemployment data came in at its lowest print in more than 50 years.

But Thursday and Friday's gains weren't quite enough to erase the sell-off earlier in the week, and the Dow and S&P 500 ultimately posted their third straight week of losses.