Why the best time to apply for college financial aid is now

When it comes to college financial aid, you can't win if you sit on the sidelines.

Students need to file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, to get in the running for federal and state aid.

The average cost of tuition, fees, and room and board reached $21,370 for in-state pupils a public college during the 2018-2019 school year, according to the College Board.

Costs were more than double that amount — $48,510 — for private school students, the College Board found.

Time is of the essence for applicants. "Stop, drop and fill it out," said Winnie Sun, managing director at Sun Group Wealth Partners in Irvine, California.

Loans aren't the only thing that families can get via the FAFSA. "It's a tool for obtaining other scholarships and aid as well," Sun said.

Here's another reason why you shouldn't wait until the last minute to file: State grants are finite.

In more than a dozen states, grants are given on a first-come, first-served basis until the dollars run out, Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of SavingforCollege.com, told CNBC earlier.

Those states are Alaska, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Washington, he said.