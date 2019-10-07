Asia markets mixed ahead of this week's US-China trade talks

Asia markets traded mixed Monday morning as investors awaited a fresh round of U.S.-China trade negotiations set to begin later this week.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by 0.3% after starting the trading day higher. Shares of index heavyweight Fast Retailing, the company behind the Uniqlo chain of apparel stores, slipped 0.54%. The Topix index also gave up gains and fell 0.18%.

South Korea's Kospi also slipped fractionally, with shares of LG Chem dropping 1.52%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.35% as the sectors mostly traded higher. Trading in Australia is expected to be subdued as parts of the country is closed for the Labour Day holiday.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 0.12%. Markets in Hong Kong and China are closed Monday for holidays.

Investors appeared to be taking the cue from U.S. jobs data released Friday that showed moderate growth. The jobless rate in September fell to a 50-year low while nonfarm payrolls rose by 136,000 in September. Expectations for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve have risen since last week's disappointing U.S. manufacturing data which showed a contraction in the sector.

Ahead of this week's trade talks between the world's two largest economies, there were reports that Chinese officials are growing hesitant to pursue a broad trade deal with the U.S.