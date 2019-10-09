Roku surges and Netflix slides after analyst predicts Roku will triple its user base by 2022

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond spiked more than 21% on Wednesday after the company announced it poached Target's chief merchant as CEO.Retailread more
Stocks rose on Wednesday after a report stoked optimism around the upcoming trade talks between China and the U.S.US Marketsread more
The talks between the U.S. and China are now characterized by an increasing lack of trust, making it more difficult to reach agreement.Market Insiderread more
The Fed's meeting minutes also showed that the trade war dragging down the economy was an overriding concern.Marketsread more
"They have to work out their own situation," Trump said of the dispute between the NBA and China set off by an official's pro-Hong Kong tweet.Politicsread more
Roku stands to triple its user base in the next three years by expanding into international markets, while benefiting from "powerful growth" in connected TV devices and...Technologyread more
The inspection comes as federal authorities combat two public health crises: one from vaping and the other due to opioids.Health and Scienceread more
China has lowered its expectations for a trade deal after the White House blacklisted a slew of Chinese tech companies, Reuters reported.Marketsread more
Hopes around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks were on the rise, jolting stocks higher.Marketsread more
The company also announced the resignation of chief merchanding officer Mark Tritton, who will be joining Bed Bath & Beyond as CEO.Retailread more
"Just because it's not the state doesn't mean that there isn't harmful impacts that could come if you have one or two large companies monitoring or tracking everything you...Technologyread more
Shares of Roku jumped 9% on Wednesday after Macquarie predicted the company could experience Netflix-like growth overseas. Netflix shares slid 1.1% following the report.
Roku stands to triple its user base in the next three years by expanding into international markets, while benefiting from "powerful growth" in connected TV devices and advertising, Macquarie analysts said in a note to clients. The firm projects Roku could reach 72 million users in 2022, up from the 30.5 million active users it reported in the second quarter.
"We know little about the international roll-out plans, or costs beyond this year, which we assume will rise as marketing demands emerge," said Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen. "Roku's growth trajectory internationally could well echo that of Netflix's, which has also tripled over the past 3 years."
Macquarie upgraded Roku stock to outperform from neutral and hiked its price target to $130 from $110.
Roku is primarily known for its set-top boxes, which aggregate TV shows and movies from a variety of content makers. The company also licenses its technology to TV manufacturers who install it into smart TV models. Last month, Roku announced its first licensing agreement in Europe.
Roku's shares have more than quadrupled in 2019 and have risen nearly 14% in the past three months. Meanwhile, Netflix's stock has suffered, with shares down 29.5% in the previous three months.