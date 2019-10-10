5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Investors' heads have been left spinning over the past 12 hours after a slew of conflicting headlines related to the U.S.-China trade talks.
Apple, Activision and the NBA angered China this week over episodes related to Hong Kong's anti-government protests. They all took a different tact in dealing with China on...
The Social Security Administration has announced how much benefit checks will increase next year. Here's what retirees can expect in 2020, and how that compares to previous...
"They didn't help us with Normandy," Trump tells reporters about the Kurds coming under Turkish attack in Syria.
U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in September and underlying inflation retreated.
Fidelity Investments has joined its major competitors in offering zero-commission online trades as the brokerage industry continues its low-fee makeover.
The move is likely to add to growing pressure on the producer group to impose a deeper round of supply cuts at its December meeting.
Strong travel demand, particularly from high-paying passengers, boosts Delta's earnings, but costs rose as the airline ramped up flying.
"We will open the gates and send 3.6 million refugees your way," Erdogan said in a speech Thursday.
The White House told CNBC's Kayla Tausche that the SCMP report was inaccurate.
U.S. stock futures were lower Thursday morning ahead of the resumption of high-level U.S.-China trade talks. Mixed messages about the progress being made sent Dow futures on a wild ride overnight — from down 300 points at one stage to small gains to losses again. The Dow Jones Industrial Average broke a two-session losing streak on Wednesday, rising more than 180 points. However, the Dow was still on track for a fourth straight losing week with two trading days to go.
U.S. and Chinese negotiators are scheduled to begin a 13th round of talks Thursday aimed at ending a 15-month trade war that's worrying global investors and weighing on the world economy. However, expectations for a deal were low after the South China Morning Post said that no progress was made in deputy-level trade talks this week. The SCMP also reported that the Chinese delegation may cut its two-day U.S. visit short. That was knocked down by the White House, which later said the situation was fluid. Here's a timeline of the developments.
Hong Kong prepared for more anti-government demonstrations Thursday as city shopping malls and the metro said they would close early to avoid becoming targets. Apple removed an app from its App Store that protesters in Hong Kong were using to track police movements. In the latest fallout over the Houston Rockets general manager's pro-Hong Kong protests tweet, all of the usual media sessions surrounding Thursday's Lakers-Nets preseason game in Shanghai were canceled. However, the game proceeded as scheduled.
President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis on Thursday, the first such event since being engulfed in an impeachment inquiry. Ukraine's president said Thursday there was no blackmail during the July phone call with Trump that's since set in motion the House Democratic inquiry. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, whom Trump asked the Ukraine leader on that call to investigate, called for impeachment for the first time.
Turkey said its forces seized designated targets on the second day of an offensive against a Kurdish militia in Syria after a withdrawal by U.S. forces opened up a new phase in the region's 8-year-old conflict. Senior Republicans condemned Trump, accusing him of making way for the incursion and abandoning Syrian Kurds, who led the ground campaign against ISIS. The president defended his decision to allow the Turkish offensive, saying the Kurds did not help America during World War II. "Now the Kurds are fighting for their land," Trump told reporters.
— The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.