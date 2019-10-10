Retail credit card rates average 26%. Here's how to head off trouble if you sign up for one

There's more than just candy and seasonal goodies you might want to avoid at store checkouts this holiday season. Watch out for potentially expensive credit card offers, as well. Retailers typically ramp up their efforts each year during busy shopping months to get you to apply for a card, which might come with some sort of special financing, an upfront discount or rewards. Yet with interest rates on some of these cards hovering around 30%, it's important to know exactly what terms you're agreeing to when you sign up. "This is something many of us will be offered during the upcoming holiday shopping season," said Ted Rossman, industry analyst at CreditCards.com. "But you don't want to grab one in the heat of the moment and have it end up damaging your finances."

Holiday shoppers at a Macy's store in New York. Source: Getty Images

The average annual percentage rate — the interest rate plus any annual fees — for retail credit cards is a hair above 26%, according to new research from CreditCards.com. It's slightly higher than a year ago, despite a corresponding small drop in the prime rate (which, generally speaking, banks rely on for their rate calculations). In comparison, the average APR across all credit cards is 21.1%. Store-only cards — those that can only be used at a particular retailer — come with the highest rates, averaging 27.5% (with some around 30%), the research shows. Co-branded cards — for example, those that bear a retailer's name and Visa — average about 23.4%. Together, those types of accounts carried roughly $79.3 billion in outstanding balances at the end of July, according to Equifax research. That's about 9% of the total $868 billion in credit card debt shouldered by U.S. consumers overall, as measured by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.