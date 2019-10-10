Sanctions over China's human rights could strengthen US position in trade talks, says economist

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting during the G20 Summit on June 29, 2019 in Osaka, Japan. China News Service | Getty Images

It is literally impossible to have any optimism that this round of trade talks will lead to a breakthrough in the context of demands that China undergo structural reform to address what the US finds as unfair trade practices. Steven Okun senior advisor at McLarty Associates

The face-off has so far focused on a myriad of issues including China's large trade deficit with the U.S., currency manipulation, limited market access, intellectual property theft and security problems related to Huawei. In many of those instances, observers have challenged the U.S. position — for example, when Washington called China a currency manipulator, some observers disputed it and said it was not the case, Varathan explained. With human rights, however, the issue has become more sensitive. "You can't fault them for it. You can't say, 'technically that's wrong,' and it becomes a sensitive issue," Varathan said. "In bringing this up, I think there are few who can factually refute and cut the U.S. down on their position." Predictably, this week's moves from Washington drew criticism from China. Its commerce ministry urged the U.S. to "immediately stop making irresponsible remarks on the issue of Xinjiang" and to "stop interfering" in China's internal affairs.

'Nail in the coffin'

Ahead of this week's talks, a number of conflicting reports appeared to suggest little progress had been made. Experts told CNBC the two-day meeting, starting Thursday, is not expected to yield any kind of major deal and the prospects of a narrow agreement — or at least a framework — are becoming less likely. U.S. tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods are due to rise to 30% on Oct. 15. "It is literally impossible to have any optimism that this round of trade talks will lead to a breakthrough in the context of demands that China undergo structural reform to address what the US finds as unfair trade practices," Steven Okun, senior advisor at McLarty Associates told CNBC. "Presuming the US would not accept a mini-deal based primarily on a substantial purchase of US goods, the most one can reasonably expect in terms of progress is a delay to the tariffs due to be implemented on October 15th," Okun said by email. He added that if the U.S. includes "non-traditional trade demands within the context of a trade agreement, then there is no end to this portion of the trade war in sight." The Xinjiang-related restrictions was "the nail in the coffin" for any breakthrough during this round of trade talks, according to Gabriel Wildau, senior vice president at Teneo Risk Advisory. Still, Wildau told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday in Asia that he is more optimistic that even with the U.S. bringing up human rights issues, China may be receptive to doing a deal if the circumstances are right. "The Chinese are very used to, at this point 30 years after Tiananmen Square, very used to receiving, to absorbing, U.S. criticism on human rights," he said. "They've shown a willingness over the years to compartmentalize that anger against that criticism, and to prioritize important economic issues and important economic relationships with the U.S. and other big economies."

Bigger issues at hand