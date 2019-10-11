Google expands plans for its massive second headquarters in San Jose

A new proposal shows Google is expanding the scope of its massive planned headquarters in San Jose, California.

The company has formally applied for plans to build an 80-acre project that consists of up to 7.3 million square feet of office space, higher than the previous 6.5 million originally laid out in August, according to a new filing the company released Thursday evening. The company also applied for up to 5,900 units of new housing, more than the 5,000 units previously described.

The expanded ranges allow the company and city greater flexibility as it seeks feedback in the months leading up to a final approval vote next year, company spokesperson Michael Appel told CNBC. Appel added that just because the company increased ranges in certain areas, it won't necessarily develop the maximum space.

The formal proposal comes as Google needs additional space for its rapidly expanding workforce, which is already busting at the seams of its existing headquarters and surrounding offices. The company also faces pressure from local constituents who fear its growth will further contribute to the already-tight housing market, which is among the country's most expensive.