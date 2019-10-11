President Trump joins Amazon's Twitch streaming platform, despite being highly critical of CEO Jeff Bezos

President Trump is now on Twitch, Amazon's live-streaming platform that initially launched as a place for gamers to interact with audiences in real-time. Amazon acquired the service in 2014 for $970 million in cash.

Trump broadcast his first live event from Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Twitch Thursday evening, and it was viewed by more than 30,000 people. His account has more than 42,000 followers as of Friday morning and has several links that invite people to shop his store, volunteer or donate to his campaign.

Trump has publicly criticized both Amazon and its CEO Jeff Bezos.

In a November interview with Axios, Trump said his administration was looking into antitrust violations by Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet. Trump has also criticized Amazon for paying "little or no taxes" and has accused The Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, as being a "lobbyist" for Amazon.

"I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election," Trump said on Twitter in March 2018. "Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!"

Twitch is supported by ads and generates revenue from viewers in several different ways. Twitch Prime, which includes emoji, costs $4.99/month but is free for Amazon Prime subscribers. Twitch Turbo costs $8.99 per month and has fewer advertisements and additional aesthetic features. And Twitch Chat lets people buy "bits" that they can use to cheer on and tip broadcasters. 100 bits costs $1.40. That feature doesn't appear to have been active during the broadcast.

Some of the comments running alongside the broadcast, and even after it on Friday, are inappropriate. A Twitch moderator has been removing some of them.

Twitch was in the news earlier this week after Amazon said the platform was used by a gunman in Germany to livestream his shooting spree, which killed two people. The video was by about 2,200 people before it was pulled from the service.