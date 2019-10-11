Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walmart, Slack, WPP, SAP, J&J, Roku & more

U.S. stock futures were solidly higher as traders grew more optimistic over the possibility of a limited trade deal between China and the U.S.Marketsread more
Many analysts have low expectations for what the U.S. and China could achieve in this week's trade talks.World Economyread more
Oil prices rose sharply on Friday morning after Iranian state media said that two rockets had struck an Iranian tanker.Oil and Gasread more
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.World Newsread more
U.K. Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, met in Brussels Friday morning.Europe Politicsread more
U.S. stock futures point to a sharply higher Friday open on Wall Street, with President Trump casting a positive view on the China trade talksMarketsread more
Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to an outperform rating based on the expectation that the company will settle its ongoing legal battles.Pro Analysisread more
In an interview with CNBC, SAP co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein pointed to the firm's third quarter numbers, which saw revenue up 13% year-on-year, to highlight the...Technologyread more
An international panel of air safety regulators harshly criticized the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's review of a safety system on Boeing's 737 Max jet.Aerospace & Defenseread more
Roku shares were upgraded by RBC analyst Mark Mahaney to outperform from sector perform.Pro Analysisread more
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested and charged with conspiracy, lying to the Federal Election Commission and falsifying records.Politicsread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Walmart – Walmart U.S. stores chief Greg Foran will leave the retailer on Jan. 31 to become chief executive officer of Air New Zealand. He will be replaced by John Furner, who runs Walmart's Sam's Club warehouse chain.
Slack Technologies – Slack said it had more than 12 million active daily users during September, up 37% from a year ago. The workplace messaging company also said it had more than 6 million paid seats during the month.
WPP, Omnicom – The ad giants are among U.S.-traded advertising stocks that could be impacted today after French rival Publicis cut its full-year sales outlook.
Ford – Ford said China sales fell 30% during the third quarter, with the automaker delivering about 131,000 vehicles from July through September. Ford's China sales had fallen by about 36% in the first quarter and about 22% in the second quarter.
SAP — Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott is stepping down, with Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein taking over as co-CEOs of the enterprise software giant. The announcement came as SAP was reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
Deckers Outdoor – Deckers was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Stifel Nicolaus, which said the footwear maker's product mix now gives the company protection from weather-related volatility.
Roku – Roku was upgraded by RBC Capital to "outperform" from "sector perform." RBC points to compelling valuation following a 31% decline in the streaming video device maker's stock, as well as strong fundamentals and favorable positioning.
Johnson & Johnson – Bernstein upgraded J&J to "outperform" from "market perform," saying the worst-case scenario regarding legal liabilities is now priced in, and that the valuation is "historically cheap."
Fastenal – The maker of construction and industrial supplies reported quarterly profit of 37 cents per share, 2 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in slightly above Wall Street forecasts. Fastenal's results were helped by higher unit sales, as well as higher prices that had been implemented to mitigate the impacts of general and tariff-related inflation.
The Trade Desk – The provider of programmatic advertising technology was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital, based on a compelling valuation following a 32% decline, as well as strong fundamentals.