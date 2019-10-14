China's exports fell 3.2% in September in US dollar terms; imports down 8.5%

The U.S. had plans to hike duties on at least $250 billion in Chinese goods to 30% from 25% on Tuesday. Despite the partial trade deal, some banks on Sunday wrote that tariff...Marketsread more
Economists polled by Reuters had expected Chinese exports denominated in the U.S. dollar to fall by 3% and imports to decline by 5.2% in September, compared to a year ago.China Economyread more
The industry has pulled in $322 billion over the past six months, the fastest pace since the second half of 2008.Marketsread more
A technical recession occurs when there are two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.Asia Economyread more
"Deepfakes" are being used to depict people in fake videos they did not actually appear in, and can potentially affect elections, diplomacy and how markets move, experts say.Technologyread more
A spokesperson for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has issued a stark warning to the international community.World Newsread more
The potential deal would shift Neumann's already diminished voting power to the Japanese conglomerate, according to the Journal.Technologyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump said that both sides reached a "very substantial phase one deal" that will address intellectual property and financial services concerns and...Asia Marketsread more
On Friday, Zedd tweeted about the ban, and CNBC verified the claim with his publicist on Saturday.China Politicsread more
Hunter's vows to forgo any foreign work follow a slew of unsubstantiated attacks by President Donald Trump accusing him of corruption.Politicsread more
Apple, the company that created the modern-day smartphone, is relying on technology customers are already extremely familiar with, like cameras, and taking a backseat when it...Technologyread more
China's U.S. dollar-denominated exports fell 3.2% in September from a year ago, while imports dropped 8.5% during the same period, Reuters reported on Monday, citing the Chinese customs.
The country's total trade balance in September was $39.65 billion, according to Reuters.
In yuan terms, China's exports fell 0.7% in September from a year ago, while imports dropped 6.2% during the same period, according to Reuters.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected Chinese exports denominated in the U.S. dollar to fall by 3% and imports to decline by 5.2% in September, compared to a year ago. The country's overall trade surplus for last month was forecast to be $33.3 billion, according to the Reuters poll.
In August, China's exports in U.S. dollars unexpectedly fell by 1% year-over-year — the biggest fall since June — as shipments to the U.S. slowed down sharply amid a trade war that has gone on for more than a year. Chinese imports, meanwhile, dropped 5.6% in the same period. That brought its trade surplus to $34.83 billion, according to Chinese customs data.
The Chinese economy — the second largest in the world — is growing at a slower pace amid the protracted trade battle between Beijing and Washington. Officials from both countries met in Washington last week to discuss trade, and President Donald Trump said the U.S. has come to a "very substantial phase one deal" with China.
Trump said that deal will involve China purchasing $40 billion to $50 billion worth of American farm products, and address concerns such as intellectual property theft and currency manipulation. Washington also suspended an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods planned for this week.
A spokesman from the Chinese customs said the country's trade frictions with the U.S. has affected its export and import activity, Reuters reported on Monday.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.