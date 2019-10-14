Larry Summers: US economy is just one bad recession away from zero rates or worse

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Bloomberg talks of running in 2020 as Biden struggles against...

Bloomberg could be in for a showdown with Elizabeth Warren, whether he runs or not.

2020 Electionsread more

Hold the 'champagne': What Chinese state media are saying about...

"The Champagne should probably be kept on ice, at least until the two presidents put pen to paper," said state-owned media China Daily.

Traderead more

94% of the time when this happens, stocks are a winning bet over...

Bank of America says investors should still look to stocks for value rather than bonds.

Investingread more

Jonas: Investors OK with GM strike despite potential multibillion...

Wall Street analysts estimate GM has lost more than $1 billion due to the United Auto Workers' strike, which began Sept. 16.

Autosread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Blackstone, HP, AMC,...

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Market Insiderread more

Harley-Davidson halts production of new electronic motorcycles

Harley-Davidson has halted production and deliveries of its new LiveWire electric motorcycle after reportedly discovering a problem with its charging mechanism.

Transportationread more

Uber lays off 'about 350' employees in self-driving, Eats and...

Uber has laid off about 350 employees across several teams within the organization.

Technologyread more

United allows passenger to board with T-shirt called for lynching...

A passenger has complained to United Airlines after a fellow traveler was allowed to fly with a T-shirt that called for hanging journalists.

Airlinesread more

Larry Summers: Economy is just one bad recession away from zero...

"I fear that's what we're headed into" here in America, warns the former Treasury secretary.

Economyread more

Mnuchin says tariffs likely to rise in December if there's no...

"But I expect we'll have a deal," Mnuchin tells CNBC.

Politicsread more

How Kohl's is trying to keep its stores fresh ahead of the...

Kohl's stores are getting a bit of a refresh, and are being infused with new brands, ahead of this holiday season.

Retailread more

Booking Holdings becomes the latest company to abandon Facebook's...

Online travel company Booking Holdings has dropped out of Facebook's libra, joining a growing list of firms that have exited the embattled cryptocurrency project.

Technologyread more
Economy

Larry Summers: US economy is just one bad recession away from zero rates or worse

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Without major change in the U.S., Summers predicts, there is little chance of Fed policy rates staying above zero.
  • The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan first went into negative rates in 2014 and 2016, respectively.
  • "I fear that's what we're headed into" in the U.S., warns the former Treasury secretary.
VIDEO1:2601:26
Larry Summers: U.S. could get stuck at zero interest rates in a recession
Squawk on the Street

The United States is just one bad recession away from being right back at zero interest rates or even lower, Larry Summers warned on CNBC on Monday.

"It's a very different world when everyone's stuck at zero interest rates," said Summers, a critic of President Donald Trump who served as former President Bill Clinton's Treasury secretary and as an economic advisor for former President Barack Obama.

"We'll have to think about stabilization policy. Institutions are going to have to think about their investment policy in a very different world when we have a black hole, zero interest rate world," Summers said on "Squawk on the Street."

"I fear that's what we're headed into," the Harvard economics professor warned, pointing to Japan's economy, which has experienced decades of stagnation. The Japanese central bank, the Bank of Japan, embarked on its journey into negative rates in 2016, about two years after the European Central Bank.

Without major change in the U.S., Summers predicts there's little chance of policy rates set by the Federal Reserve staying above zero. "We're one recession away from a situation of that kind."

Summers said he sees a recession on the horizon but put the risk of it happening next year below 50%. Those odds go up over the next several years, he added.

The Fed this year has twice cut rates by a quarter point — as concerns of a global economic downturn, slowing the U.S. economy, intensify. The market expects at least one more Fed rate cut before 2020.

Trump has repeatedly bashed the Fed for not reducing borrowing costs even further. In a tweet last month, the president called Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the other central bankers "boneheads."

"The Federal Reserve should get our interest rates down to ZERO, or less, and we should then start to refinance our debt. INTEREST COST COULD BE BROUGHT WAY DOWN, while at the same time substantially lengthening the term," he said.

According to the minutes of their September meeting, released last week, some Fed policymakers expressed concern last month that markets are expecting more rate cuts than the central bank intends to deliver.

The Federal Open Market Committee approved a quarter-point rate cut at the Sept. 17-18 meeting, putting the overnight funds rate in a target range of 1.75% to 2%. The July cut by the same amount was the first reduction in rates in more than a decade.

"I do not think we'd be looking at using negative rates," Powell told reporters, following last month's FOMC meeting. They are meeting again at the end of October.

Before this year's cuts, the Fed raised rates nine times — four of them in 2018 alone — since the funds rate was lowered to a target range of 0% to 0.25% in December 2008. Central bankers cut rates 10 times in 2007 and 2008 and embarked on other stimulative measures to boost the economy as the financial crisis took hold.

VIDEO6:5206:52
Larry Summers: 'Phase one' trade agreement isn't a big deal
Squawk on the Street

— Reuters contributed to this report.